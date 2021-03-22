Time’s running out to bid in Mortlach whisky auction

An exclusive online auction of Mortlach whisky is coming to a close today.

Whisky Auctioneer is hosting the event, the world’s first exclusive Mortlach auction – Mortlach: Through the Ages, which began on Thursday, which will end on Monday evening.

A total of 70 bottles of the distillery’s treasured expressions are available – presenting what will likely be the first opportunity for many whisky lovers to explore some of the distillery’s elusive vintages for themselves, and for collectors as an alternative investment.

One of the headline bottles in the auction is #1 (of just 94 bottles) of the Mortlach 47 Year Old – an extremely rare vintage release in 2019 and signed by Master Blender, Dr Craig Wilson. It is the oldest single malt expression ever to be released directly from the distillery.

It is also the first expression in a new series from the Speyside distillery named The Singing Stills.

Collectors will also have the chance to bid on a spectacular collection of independent Mortlach bottlings, most notably from Gordon & MacPhail. Vintages up for grabs date as far back as 1936 from iconic labels such as Connoisseurs Choice, Private Collection and Book of Kells. Other independent bottlers featured include Douglas Laing, Signatory Vintage and Cadenhead’s.

The auction is primarily composed of bottles from Pat’s Whisk(e)y Collection – the largest private whisky collection to ever come to auction. Pat’s Collection is being auctioned by Whisky Auctioneer over the course of several months due to its sheer size.

Pat’s 9000 bottle collection features complete collections of iconic collector’s series such as The Rare Malts Selection and Manager’s Choice.

Within the current Mortlach exclusive auction, bidders can find a complete set of expressions from the rare malts selection alongside cult bottlings such as the sought-after Flora and Fauna 16, 19 Year Old Manager’s Dram and Manager’s Choice.

Joe Wilson, head of auction content at Whisky Auctioneer said: ‘This is the first time that a collection of Mortlach has been offered in a dedicated online auction, and it’s incredible to be able to offer our international customer base so many of the distillery’s expressions that have long been under the radar. For decades, much of Mortlach’s robust spirit was quickly snapped up by whisky blenders and connoisseurs “in the know”, so we know that whisky fans will be excited to see this treasure trove of bottles become available.

‘Among the bottles up for grabs is the #1 of the rare Mortlach 47 Year Old – the oldest expression to be released by the distillery to date. The collection also includes complete series’ such as the Rare Malts Selection, and bottles from iconic independent bottlers such as Gordon & MacPhail including vintages dating as far back as 1936.

‘Our Mortlach: Through the Ages auction marks a significant opportunity for both passionate whisky lovers looking to try this iconic single malt for themselves, and for collectors that have been eagerly waiting for the chance to get their hands on these bottles to add to their collection.’

Mortlach was founded in 1823 and was the first distillery in Dufftown, which now produces more whisky than any other Scottish town.

To register to take part in Whisky Auctioneer’s exclusive Mortlach auction, visit www.whiskyauctioneer.com.