Tide and Time are new 21-year-olds from Jura

Jura Single Malt Whisky has unveiled new additions to its family of single malt whiskies with a pair of 21 year old expressions.

It has released Jura Tide and Jura Time, both aged for 21 Years, they bring to life the tiny island provenance for the super-premium market.

The pair offer a unique point of difference for collectors and are produced to strict allocation due to the limited availability of Jura’s older aged maturing inventory.

Jura Tide pays homage to its island home. Inspired by the sandy shores that are lapped by the tide of the East Coast, this single malt whisky displays character as sweet as the sweeping beaches of Jura, but definitively Jura with its spicy depth.

This month, it has been awarded a Double Gold at the 2019 ISC awards, the most authoritative, respected and influential spirits competition in the world; the accolade is testament to the quality of this aged whisky.

With an ABV of 46.7%, this single malt is matured in American White Oak ex-bourbon barrels before being finessed with a spicy character from hand-selected virgin American White Oak casks. As a result, on the nose Jura Tide offers a lively fusion of lemon cake, ginger and creamy caramel. On the palate macaroon, all-spice and gingerbread give way to frangipane, marzipan and white chocolate.

Exclusively for global travelers, Jura Time 21 Year Old reflects on time’s power, from losing track of time in the vast wilderness of the island to the whisky in our casks maturing over time. With an ABV of 47.2% this whisky has a character reminiscent of driftwood embers on the shores of Jura due time spent in ex-peated malt casks.

The flavour journey begins with aromas of honeyed chocolate, coffee mousse and soft, creamy toffee opening up to hints of lemon curd, lime marmalade and ginger cake with a whisper of salted peat smoke before making way to fig syrup and tropical fruit salad.

Kirsteen Beeston, head of International Malts Brands at Whyte & Mackay Ltd, said: ‘Since the launch of the new Jura range in 2018, we were determined to establish a gateway to a more super premium offer from Jura and these two new whiskies now fulfil this ambition.

‘Taking inspiration from our tiny island home, both Jura Time and Jura Tide continue to tell our story but offer distinctive characteristics, albeit aligned to the unique signature style.

‘To create two different whiskies for two different markets demonstrates our commitment to ensuring variety and differentiation from a trade perspective but, also ensuring remarkable single malts with enhanced collectability for the consumer.’

Released annually with a varying profile to reflect maturation, each whisky is presented in a high quality, superior presentation box featuring metallised inserts and a unique sandblasted bottle, mimicking the effect that the sea has on glass. Each release will carry the bottling year and is available in limited qualities which reflects the collectability of Jura’s aged stocks.

Both of the new whiskies are available now. Jura Tide will be stocked in key domestic retail markets including UK, France, Germany, Australia, Africa and select Greater Europe countries, at an RSP of £150 whilst Jura Time will only be available via select global travel retail customers with an RSP of £150.