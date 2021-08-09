Three whisky auctions will benefit a worthy charity

The Distillers’ Charity and Sotheby’s have announce a six-year partnership to host three biennial auctions of ultra-rare and unique Scotch whiskies and experiences under the name The Distillers One of One.

The first Distillers’ One of One auction – comprising one-off, never-to-be-repeated lots specially created and donated by leading Scotch whisky distilleries – will take place at Barnbougle Castle on the outskirts of Edinburgh on Friday 3 December 2021.

There will be over 40 lots, which will showcase the excellence in craftsmanship, innovation and value of Scotch Whisky, ranging in estimates upwards to £250,000.

The Distillers’ Charity is the philanthropic arm of The Worshipful Company of Distillers.

Proceeds from the One of One auction will benefit a fund, which has been created by The Distillers’ Charity focusing on supporting disadvantaged young people in Scotland, transforming their life chances and empowering them to create positive change in their lives and communities.

Working with charity partners, including The Prince’s Foundation which offers education and training programmes, the Youth Action Fund will provide young people with opportunities to develop life skills, discover their values and be work-ready.

The Prince’s Foundation’s President, HRH The Prince of Wales, Duke of Rothesay, has sent The Distillers’ Charity a warm message of support saying how pleased he was that the combined forces of the Scotch Whisky industry were standing alongside each other to benefit countless young people and provide them with the tools they require to become vital members of their communities.

Jonathan Driver, Master of The Worshipful Company of Distillers, said: ‘Our ties with the Scotch whisky industry have been invaluable in creating this landmark sale, and the generosity shown has been overwhelming.

‘ Across the spectrum of the industry from independents to family-owned and global companies, we have come together in a collective endeavour to support the youth of today in Scotland through practical training and education. We are also delighted to have Sotheby’s on board to help with our philanthropic mission which will have far-reaching benefits for decades to come.’

Jamie Ritchie, worldwide head of Sotheby’s Wine and Spirits, added: ‘Working closely with The Distillers’ Charity and The Worshipful Company of Distillers, we will harness our knowledge and expertise in hosting auctions to create a regular series of sales that will not only shine a light on the Scotch Whisky industry but also raise valuable funds to support disadvantaged young people in Scotland.’

Further information about the contents of The Distillers One of One will be distributed by Sotheby’s and The Distillers’ Charity in the autumn.