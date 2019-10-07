Three new whiskies from the Kininvie Works

William Grant & Sons, is releasing the first three trials from its Kininvie Works range – KVSM001, KVSG002 and KSB003.

The three releases, two single malts and a blended expression are the results of creativity that epitomises the work done at Kininvie Works, near Dufftown, where innovation, learning and discovery lead the way.

Kininvie Works is a collective of determined free-thinking distillers that go against the grain to challenge what we know about Scotch whisky. The ideas that they test are never constrained or informed by any commercial fulfilment plans, something that is unique to Kininvie Works.

For the first time, Kininvie has released the outputs of three of its trials. The inaugural Kininvie Works range is comprised of three makes – KVSM001, KVSG002 and KVSB003.

Each of these expressions is characterised by one distinctive technique, with the ambition to create a liquid that represents the learnings of the experiments carried out at Kininvie Works.

They are –

KVSM001 – For this expression, Kininvie experimented with the distillery parameters to allow a third distillation process, comparable to Irish distillation and a contrast to the normal set-up at Kininvie. Run for one week at the distillery, KVSM001 is the result of this experiment – a five-year-old Single Malt whisky that has been aged in ex-Bourbon casks with an ABV of 47%. The observation of this trial was that shifting from a double to a triple distillation resulted in a floral and fruity character with hints of pear drops. It is available HERE.

KVSG002 – Behind this expression is an experiment to explore the different flavour profiles generated by cereals other than the usual malted barley to see if, and how, the addition of malted rye could alter the whisky’s profile. KVSG002 is a three-year-old Single Grain whisky aged in Virgin American oak casks with an ABV of 47.8%, defined by the addition of malted rye to the mash. What was observed was that the final product had a distinguished toffee flavour along with the classic spiciness associated with rye. It is available HERE.

KVSB003 – The final release of the range is an innovation in Blended Scotch. It uses a higher proportion of malt than usual for a Blend, exploring how malt and grain drive flavour differently. KVSB003 is a blend of a three-year-old Single Grain Scotch whisky with a parcel of Single Malt Scotch whisky both produced at the Kininvie Distillery, aged in Virgin American oak & European casks respectively. It has an ABV of 48.2%. The observation was that this shift created a distinct spicy note that balances out the light floral note of Kininvie malt. It is available HERE.

The three Kininvie releases, KVSM001, KVSG002 and KVSB003 (50cl), priced at £35 each, are available to purchase online from today, 7 October 2019, in the UK exclusively on www.amazon.co.uk and https://www.kininvie.com/uk/ or directly via the product links above.

To accompany the launch of this experimental range is Kininvie Works’ first White Paper – theorising a potential trial at Kininvie Works. It was written as a springboard for the whisky community to exchange and discuss ideas about potential future whisky experimentations and whether they should be pursued or not.

Titled ‘The Influence of the Continuous Rousing of Spirit on the Characteristics of New Make Whisky Spirit’, this first research work explores how the principle of aeration could be applied to whisky making in a similar way it is used to enhance the flavours of wine, and to understand the possibilities of ‘rousing’ new make spirit before it goes into casks. Developed collaboratively by the Distilling team, its objective is to champion learning and creativity in whisky making and offer a hypothesis about the future of whisky innovation.

The White Paper, titled The Influence of the Continuous Rousing of Spirit on the Characteristics of New Make Whisky Spirit, and published on September 2019, can be downloaded free at www.kininvie.com