There’s a new man at Isle of Arran Distillers

There has been a major change behind the scenes at Isle of Arran Distillers.

They have appointed David Livingstone as the new distillery manager at their Lochranza Distillery, with James MacTaggart moving to take on the role of director of production and operations for both Lochranza and Lagg Distilleries.

Following a lengthy recruitment process, Livingstone, who is originally from Islay, will be swapping whisky islands and bringing his experience across to Arran this month.

He has previously worked at Laphroaig Distillery, working his way up to assistant manager at the renowned organisation, and has more recently been involved in setting up the production process systems and assisting with the design at Islay’s newest distillery, Ardnahoe, which opened earlier this year.

His involvement in the process gives him the hands-on experience required to oversee day-to-day operations at the Lochranza Distillery, which produces approximately 600,000 litres a year, as well as a full grasp of all the necessary regulations that are required in modern whisky production.

The appointment comes towards the end of a busy year for the island distillers as they opened Lagg Distillery, their second site on the island producing peated spirit, and launched a new look and packaging re-brand across their core range of Arran Single Malts.

David said: ‘It’s an especially exciting time to take on this role at such a remarkable whisky company and I’m very proud to be given the opportunity to look after the future of these great spirits.

‘Our range of Arran Single Malts are loved across the world, and my main priority is to ensure that the quality is preserved going forward.

‘Being from the islands myself, I recognise how important distilleries are to island communities and that’s something I’ve always been passionate about. The Isle of Arran Distillers is proud to continue to operate as an independently owned distillery that has the local people at its core.’

James, who has been master distiller at Isle of Arran Distillers since 2007, will take on a new role, overseeing both the Lochranza and Lagg Distillery sites.

He said: ‘As the company continues to grow and develop, it’s necessary that we have the best whisky people around us. We’re delighted to have David on board for the next part of our journey and know that we can learn plenty from his wealth of knowledge and experience.

‘I’m thoroughly looking forward to my new role as Director of Production & Operations and the opportunity to ensure the excellence of our Arran Single Malts is maintained, while introducing people to our new distillery at Lagg and eventually the whisky we’ll produce there.’

For more information about the Isle of Arran Distillers visit www.arranwhisky.com