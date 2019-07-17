There are 24 different casks featuring in Batch 16

BenRiach Distillery has tapped into its rich history for the release of Cask Bottling Batch 16.

Founded in 1898, the distillery has long been the home of an ingenious approach to whisky distilling and cask maturation.

The Batch 16 offers a rich insight into the eclectic cask collection from around the world residing in the warehouses of this north Speyside distillery.

Master blender, Dr Rachel Barrie, has hand-selected 24 different casks to feature in this limited edition batch release, showcasing an exceptional range of hand-crafted cask bottlings, in both unpeated and peated styles.

Batch 16 includes 16 unpeated and eight peated cask bottlings from a selection of cask types sourced from around the world: Tokaji wine, oloroso sherry, pedro ximénez, port, claret, madeira, sauternes, virgin oak, South African red wine, Jamaican rum, rioja, Sicilian Marsala, and bourbon.

Each bottle is filled exclusively from one of these individual cask types. From this batch, 12 casks will be available in Europe and 12 casks in Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

Rachel said: ‘There is no better insight into our intriguing palette of flavour than BenRiach Cask Bottling Batch 16. Featuring 24 different casks, this release provides a rare opportunity to explore the many facets of BenRiach maturation in one batch, something us whisky makers are lucky to do every day.

‘Batch 16 offers the sweet side of Sicilian Marsala wood, smoked plum of the Rioja cask and a dark manuka honey palate of the 30 year old Tokaji; there is a journey and a story behind each cask bottling to be enjoyed by whisky explorers.’

BenRiach Cask Bottling Release – Batch 16 is available to purchase from specialist retailers in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

Depending on the expression, the ABV ranges from 46.5% to 61.6%. All are non-chill filtered and of natural colour.