In yet another example of how necessity is the mother of invention, Ewan McIlwraith and Sandy Fraser, the organisers of the Highland Perthshire Whisky Festival, have come up with a unique on-line way to hold the festival without the crowds – the Self Isolation Whisky Festival.

This will be the first interactive festival where the audience can see smell and taste the whisky, with sample packs being posted out prior to the event.

The event replaces the Highland Perthshire Whisky Festival, which was due to take place in Pitlochry on 9 May, and will see a full day of whisky related fun streamed into homes, with a full programme – including a talk from The Whisky Auctioneer, sessions from three musicians and bands, a cocktail mixing session a quiz and an auction – that will appeal to investors, collectors and casual drinkers.

‘Festival-goers’ can purchase tasting kits on-line for £27.50, which includes the tasting kit, access to the on-line festival and entry into a charity prize draw, but access to the festival is for free. The Festival will donate £5 from every tasting kit sold to the NHS emergency fund. The schedule includes talks and tastings from the brand ambassadors of Dewar’s, Tullibardine, Glenturret, Lindores Abbey, plus Ewan McIlwraith from Robertson’s of Pitlochry. The organisers are also awaiting confirmation from Starward distillery From Melbourne Australia, Buffalo Trace from Kentucky and Old Raven Distillery in Austria.