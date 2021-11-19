The roaring twenties at the Scotch Malt Whisky Society

The world’s most entertaining whisky club is having a one-night only evening of glitz and glamour.

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS) is transforming its Members’ Room at 28 Queen Street in Edinburgh into a Gatsby-themed party for one night only. From 7pm on Friday, 26 November, the venue will be transported back to the ‘Roaring Twenties’, as SMWS members and non-members are invited to the party of the century.

With champagne on arrival, live music, cocktails, canapes, and the society’s ever-changing selection of single cask whiskies, 28 Queen Street will be engulfed with guests dressed to impress.

Sarah Prior, Queen Street venue manager, said: ‘We can’t wait to see all those smiling faces at 28 Queen Street for our Gatsby event. The world is getting back to (almost) normal, and what better time to celebrate as we enter the glorious festive season.

‘With what has been a challenging year for everyone, we are delighted to welcome our members and new faces back to Society events. With Christmas around the corner, it’s the perfect time to come and see what the Society is all about.’

Tickets are available now for members and non-members for £65 HERE.

For the SMWS monthly Outturn this November, a new cask collection is taking to the stage every week. https://smws.com/latest-outturn

Find out more about the society and its membership benefits HERE.