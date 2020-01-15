The Macallan to release fifth in Archival Series

The Macallan is celebrating its original advertising campaigns from the 1970s, 80s and 90s with the fifth release in its Archival Series.

The advert featured as part of The Macallan Folio 5 tells the tale of the Luggy Bonnet with the words ‘Keep this knot firmly tied.’ It features a story of acquaintances, when one sportsman talks of a so-called ‘disaster’, missing the opportunity of a dram of The Macallan from the Laird as a result of his hat covering his ears.

A spokesman said: ‘The allure of this captivating single malt whisky features a rich aroma of dates and fresh figs that make way to sweet raisin, mingled with a warming ginger and wood spice. The whisky is inspired by the iconic advert and brings this memorable campaign to life once again.’

The Macallan Folio 5 will be available to purchase through an online ballot. Priced at £250, delivery is available to 29 countries.

To enter the ballot, you will need to create an account with The Macallan by following the steps below. The ballot will close at 11am time on Wednesday 22 January.

Even if you are already signed up to our newsletter, or have purchased online, you will need to register a few further details to create your account. Should you be successful in the ballot, your payment card will automatically be charged. Full terms and conditions can be found here. All eligible entries will receive a confirmation email.

