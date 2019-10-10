The Macallan picks up honour for its airport boutique

The Macallan Boutique in Dubai is an award winner, after recognition at Drinks International’s Travel Retail Awards.

Le Clos – the Dubai-based fine wine and spirits retailer – and Edrington EMEA Travel Retail have seen their long-standing and successful partnership recognised at the event.

The two companies received the Partnership Initiative of the Year – Retailer and Supplier award for The Macallan Boutique by Le Clos.

Held during TFWA World Conference & Exhibition in Cannes, the Drinks International Travel Retail Awards cover the entire breadth of drinks retailing in global travel retail, with the aim to reflect excellence in as many areas of the drinks sector as possible. The Partnership Initiative of the Year award recognises the partnership which has done most to ‘create exclusive experiences for customers’.

Le Clos and Edrington’s partnership was highlighted in 2019 with the opening of The Macallan Boutique – the first-ever permanent, monobrand luxury spirits boutique at Dubai International (DXB).

The Macallan Boutique design is a bespoke concept which draws heavily from the passion, vision and beauty of The Macallan Estate, including the new £140m distillery and visitor centre in Speyside, unveiled in June 2018. Along with a strong focus on consumer engagement and storytelling, the boutique also features exclusive products, complementing Le Clos’ world-class portfolio of fine wines and spirits.

Characterised by a joint commitment to customer experience, premiumisation and luxury retail excellence, Le Clos and Edrington’s partnership has consistently driven consumer engagement and standout sales growth, with a number of highlights over the past few years including multiple world-record sales in travel retail.

Ben Odgers, general manager at Le Clos, said: ‘Our partnership with Edrington has gone from strength to strength over the last few years, culminating in the opening of The Macallan Boutique earlier this year – the ultimate expression of this iconic brand. This award is a fitting tribute to the effort, investment and true spirit of collaboration and the dedication of the teams involved that have underscored this partnership.’

Jeremy Speirs, managing director EMEA Travel Retail, Edrington added: ‘It’s extremely gratifying to be recognised by a panel of industry experts for what has become a truly special partnership in travel retail. The opening of The Macallan Boutique earlier this year was a very natural step between two partners fully aligned and committed to delivering standout consumer engagement and memorable retail experiences.’