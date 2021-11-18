The Macallan opens its latest Boutique in New York

The Macallan Single Malt Scotch Whisky has partnered with Duty Free Americas to unveil its new retail experience at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Based in Terminal 7, this is the first opening of the brand’s global Boutique programme in the Americas.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by senior representatives from Edrington Global Travel Retail, Duty Free Americas and British Airways – a key strategic airline partner operating out of JFK Terminal 7.

The Macallan Boutique programme has seen retail experiences opened in select cities and international airports, including Dubai International Airport, London Heathrow Terminal 5 and Taiwan Taoyuan International. The Boutiques enable more consumers around the world to connect with the brand’s home in Speyside and explore an exclusive range of whiskies from The Macallan’s portfolio.

The 67 square metre Boutique in New York marks the fourth retail experience to be opened by The Macallan since the programme launched in 2019.

Uniquely designed as a ‘home away from home’, the JFK Airport Boutique showcases a range of prestigious expressions, The Macallan Red Collection, The Macallan Fine and Rare Collection, The Macallan Boutique Collection, The Macallan Folio Series, The Macallan Anecdotes of Ages Collection, The Macallan Concept No. 3 and releases from The Macallan Exceptional Single Cask range.

The overall design of all The Macallan Boutiques in the programme is inspired by the brand’s Speyside home. There is a stunning, signature oak lattice centrepiece, providing a direct and highly visual connection to the innovative roof of The Macallan Distillery Experience.

The space is designed to give a sense of familiarity to everyone who visits – from single malt aficionados to those exploring the world of The Macallan for the first time. Visitors to The Macallan Boutiques will be invited to discover the luxury world of The Macallan through a multi-sensory experience, both memorable and shareable.

Jeremy Speirs, regional managing director, Edrington Global Travel Retail, said: ‘Launching the brand’s first Boutique in the Americas is a major landmark for The Macallan and a milestone in our ten-year partnership with Duty Free Americas. Through this collaboration we are able to extend our programme to one of the most prominent international air passenger gateways into North America.

‘We are delighted to bring to life the passion, vision and excellence for which The Macallan is renowned, in a truly iconic location like New York.’

Leon Falic, president, Duty Free Americas, commented: ‘We’re thrilled to build on our long-term partnership with The Macallan to offer travellers at JFK International Airport Terminal 7 an enhanced interaction and retail experience with one of the world’s most exclusive luxury liquor brands.

‘The Macallan Boutique underscores Duty Free Americas’ commitment to expand our luxury retail environment, work with the best brands in the world and focus on technology and luxury merchandising. We look forward to working with The Macallan to continue to enhance the consumer shopping experience here at JFK.’

The opening has already attracted plaudits from within the world of global travel retail, scooping the award for Best New Shop Opening in the DFNI Americas Awards 2021. The awards were presented online during Summit of the Americas – A Virtual Experience, in April 2021.

Find out more about The Macallan HERE and Duty Free Americas HERE.