The Macallan launches Concept Number 2

The Macallan Concept Number 2 has been launched in Dubai.

Edrington Global Travel Retail and Dubai Duty Free have partnered to deliver a month-long global exclusive launch for The Macallan Concept Number 2.

The Macallan Concept Number 2 is the second release in the Concept Series – a travel retail exclusive collection which fuses the passion behind The Macallan’s whisky making with innovative art, music and culture.

The Macallan Concept Number 2 is inspired by the similarities in the creative approaches of crafting whisky and creating music, born out of The Macallan Whisky Maker Steven Bremner’s two passions: whisky and house music.

Throughout December, The Macallan Concept Number 2 was exclusively available at Dubai Duty Free’s outlets at Dubai International Airport, supported by activations and major in-store visibility that will continue through January.

At promotional locations in Concourses A and D, the synergies between house music and whisky are brought to life through an engaging activation which allows shoppers to craft their own personalised house music and download their track via a QR code.

Jeremy Speirs, managing director EMEA Travel Retail, Edrington, commented: ‘The Macallan Concept Series has resonated strongly with global travellers – providing an eye-catching platform for consumer engagement and retail theatre.

‘Given the success of Concept Number 1’s exclusive launch with Dubai Duty Free last year, we’re naturally delighted to partner once more to introduce the world of Concept Number 2 to Dubai Airport’s passengers.’

Sharon Beecham, vice president – Purchasing, Dubai Duty Free, said: ‘The Macallan continues to build its reputation in travel retail not only as an iconic luxury spirit but one which is consistently presented in engaging and innovative formats.

‘The global exclusive launch of The Macallan Concept Number 2 continues a strong track record of partnership between ourselves and the brand and delivers a truly differentiated experience to our customers at Dubai.’