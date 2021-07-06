The Macallan and Bentley forging new partnership

The Macallan single malt Scotch whisky and luxury car manufacturer Bentley Motors have revealed a unique partnership.

This pairing will build on their rich heritage to develop distinctive collaborations and further their vision of a more sustainable future.

United by a dedication to mastery, craftsmanship, creativity, and innovation, the two world-leading brands will share learnings from their respective industries, while pursuing the uncompromised excellence for which they are renowned.

By bringing together The Macallan’s mastery of whisky-making with Bentley Motors’ expertise in the world of luxury cars, the collaboration will create immersive experiences and inspirational products that deliver timeless luxury balanced with a commitment to a more progressive world.

The global brand partnership was unveiled today at The Macallan Estate in the Speyside region of Scotland, alongside the launch of a new Hybrid Bentley – the next step in Bentley’s journey to become the world’s leading sustainable luxury mobility company as part of its Beyond100 strategy.

Igor Boyadjian, managing director for The Macallan, said: ‘The Macallan and Bentley Motors each have a rich heritage, and shared values of mastery, craftsmanship, creativity and innovation. Our collaboration presents a remarkable opportunity to compare our time-earned knowledge and learn from each other. We will generate fresh and contemporary thinking around our consumer engagement, our exceptional experiences, and ultimately our products.

‘A key focus of the partnership will be our commitment to a more sustainable future. The breath-taking natural landscape at The Macallan Estate provides the perfect platform for us to embark together on this exciting and extraordinary journey.’

Bentley’s chairman and chief executive, Adrian Hallmark, said: ‘Transforming Bentley into the world’s most sustainable luxury car company is an exciting journey, and I’m delighted to be working with The Macallan with one common goal – to both lead our fields as we work towards a more sustainable future.

‘We will learn from each other in the coming months and years to advance our programmes together, and on the way work on some truly extraordinary experiences, projects and products.

‘Our brands are two that share the same ethos – the passion for exceptional quality, a respect for artisanal handcraftsmanship, and now a drive towards genuine, world-leading sustainability. I’m looking forward to the adventure together.’

The Macallan is committed to having a fully electric passenger vehicle fleet on The Macallan Estate by 2025. Following the partnership announcement with Bentley Motors, the brand will take delivery of two hybrid Bentleys this year.

The partnership will initially focus on a selection of core areas, including the brands’ shared journey to carbon neutrality, innovative research into the sourcing of sustainable materials, and teamwork on finding and sharing sustainable, local suppliers.

It will additionally deliver a wide range of projects over the coming years, including jointly-developed products from both The Macallan and Bentley, curated customer experiences and collaborative events.

For further information visit www.themacallan.com and www.bentleymotors.com