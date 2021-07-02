The Isle of Harris Distillery launches refill project

The Isle of Harris Distillery has created a new project that’s good for the environment.

The refill project was created to address the growing demand from customers to allow them to keep the treasured glass Isle of Harris Gin bottle instead of throwing it out.

Although the glass bottle is fully recyclable, the beauty of the design makes it difficult for customers to part with it.

Isle of Harris Distillery are therefore exploring the potential of new refill solutions by experimenting with aluminium as a high-quality material with exceptional recyclability, lightness, and excellent carbon footprint figures.

At a smaller 500ml size, the new refill bottle is designed to refill the glass Isle of Harris Gin bottle when it’s time to top-up.

The Isle of Harris Distillery, or the Social Distillery as it is often referred to, was opened in October 2015, in the small harbour village of Tarbert.

The new Refill Bottle is only available through a limited annual subscription service initially as the first stages of the refill project begins.

Simon Erlanger, managing director, Isle of Harris Distillery, said: ‘We’ve been looking for ways to reduce our carbon footprint without losing the pleasure of pouring from our lovely gin bottle. We learnt that aluminum can be the most recyclable of materials and so this new subscription service looks like a great solution.’

The one year subscription service, is available now at harrisdistillery.com, for £345.50. This includes:

• A 500ml aluminium refill bottle of Isle of Harris Gin sent direct to your door.

• One of 12 Isle of Harris landscape photographic postcards by Peter Kwasniewski to collect and keep.

• An exclusive shop offer code to use with 1 of 12 specially chosen independent island partners.

• A monthly Harris Eco E-Newsletter sent to your inbox with environmental stores and additional offers.

• Your first bottle (including shipping) is free. The first refill bottle of the new subscription will be shipped in 3-5 working days.

Subsequent refill bottles will then be sent after the 20th of the following month and each month thereafter.

Recycling aluminum saves around 90% of the energy it takes to make virgin aluminum so to maximise its low impact on the environment, the material needs to be recycled.

The bottle is wrapped with a tissue paper which is FSC certified, acid-free paper, and printed with eco-friendly low VOC soy inks. The tissue paper is sourced from a forest and supply chain that is managed responsibly and sustainably and can be recycled, composted, or reused. The tissue paper uses the exact Pantone colour used in the glass bottle’s base tint.

The Refill Bottle will be delivered in a Jiffy Green bag, lined with high performance, cushioning paper fibres instead of plastic bubbles making them fully biodegradable, recyclable, and compostable.

For further information on the Refill Project visit: Harrisdistillery.com/pages/refill