The Gathering is celebrating Scotch whisky

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society’s week-long celebration of its Leith origins concludes this weekend.

The festival, known as The Gathering, runs until Sunday 8 September at The Vaults and other iconic Leith venues.

The Gathering encapsulates what it means to be a member of the Scotch Malt Whisky Society, with a jam-packed week of fun-filled whisky-themed events.

The SMWS is now a truly global membership organisation, with members and partner bars across the world.

For those who can’t make the journey to Leith, SMWS will share the spirit of The Vaults through an integrated online tasting experience. The Virtual Tasting, hosted by SMWS Master Ambassador John McCheyne, will be screened live from The Vaults to the world via Facebook on Saturday 7 September.

Branches across Europe including Munich, Munichand Stockholm will also be holding The Gathering events at their venues for local members until September 21.

The SMWS will celebrate the arts and film that support its unconventional nature with festivities going beyond The Vaults to other iconic Leith venues, with exclusive screenings at the beautiful Leith Theatre, as well as The Biscuit Factory.

The whisky experts have partnered with local producers, including a colourful food pairing with the much-loved Kilted Donuts, who will be pairing five of their sweet and savoury donuts with delicious SMWS whiskies.

Throughout the week, SMWS member and history enthusiast Justine Hazlehurst has been hosting regular walking tours of Leith, getting up close to the area’s intriguing history and whisky heritage.

Jan Damen, operations director at The Scotch Malt Whisky Society, said: ‘As a Society, we’re always striving to ensure that our global members feel connected to one another and are able to share their whisky experiences together.

‘This is a rare opportunity for our members from all over the world to come together and congregate at The Vaults for a series of unique events. We look forward to welcoming whisky lovers from near and far.’

For details on all the events and to buy tickets, visit: http://bit.ly/2HaaTM6