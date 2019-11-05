The final Game of Thrones whisky is revealed

The final piece of the exclusive Game of Thrones Limited Edition Single Malt Scotch Whisky Collection is ready to be released.

Diageo and HBO have announced Six Kingdoms – Mortlach Single Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 15 Years.

Inspired by the finale of HBO’s iconic series, the ninth and final bottling in the Game of Thrones Limited Edition Single Malt Scotch Whisky Collection pays tribute to the fate of Westeros, whose long-held Seven Kingdoms ultimately became six at the conclusion of the show’s climactic battle for the Iron Throne.

Encased in a metallic gold cannister that features an intricate pen and ink drawing of the three-eyed raven, seen throughout the eight seasons of the series, the Six Kingdoms packaging pays homage to the last Greenseer and the independence of the North, which stands alone under The Queen in the North, leaving a reconfigured landscape known as The Six Kingdoms.

The three-eyed raven exists with the gaze of a thousand eyes and only sees beyond the constraints of time to unravel the intricate stories that hold the tapestry of Westeros together.

Jeff Peters, vice president, licensing abd retail at HBO, said: ‘Eight fantastic scotches toasted the coming of the final season of the show, and we now look back on the most captivating television show of all time and raise a ninth glass in celebration.’

The Mortlach Single Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 15 Years has been matured in first-fill sherry-seasoned casks and finished in American Oak ex-bourbon casks. The delicious whisky imparts a bold, smooth taste with notes of vanilla and spice befitting of those with a noble palate.

Kavita Agarwal, Diageo global brand director, malts, added: ‘We saw an overwhelmingly positive response to the launch of the Game of Thrones Limited Edition Single Malt Scotch Whisky Collection and as Game of Thrones fans continue to explore both the world of whisky and the world of Westeros, we are proud to introduce the final addition to the collection.

‘Mortlach is one of our most sought-after super premium single malts, and seemed fitting as the perfect finale to complete the collection.’

Game of Thrones Six Kingdoms – Mortlach 15 Year Old will be available in extremely limited quantities alongside the full collection starting this month wherever fine spirits are sold and available today for pre-order at Amazon.

Suggested retail price for Mortlach Six Kingdoms is £120 for 700ml.