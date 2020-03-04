The Fife Arms celebrates whisky throughout March

The Fife Arms in Braemar will this month celebrate Scotland’s national drink with a mixture of talks, drop-in tasting sessions and whisky pairing dinners.

Over the month, the programme of talks and whisky tastings will delve into the origins of the bracing spirit and explore old feuding malt dynasties and scotch smuggling as we journey along Scotland’s whisky tail with knowledgable whisky experts from Glenfiddich, Macallan and Dalmore.

The dinners will take place at the hotel’s Fog House and public bar, The Flying Stag.

The events are:

4 March – The Macallan Whisky Dinner from 7.30pm

Four-course dinner featuring Macallan Triple Cask 12, Rob Roy cocktail using The Macallan Rare Cask, The Macallan 18 Sherry Cask and The Macallan Estate. Tickets: £90 per person.

5 March – Drop-in Whisky Tasting with The Macallan, 1pm – 3pm

Join David Sinclair, The Macallan Prestige & Experience Manager, for an informal whisky tasting in the Fog House. This is a free event.

12 March – Glenfiddich Whisky Dinner, from 7.30pm.

Five-course tasting dinner featuring Glenfiddich 12 Year Old, Glenfiddich Project XX, Glenfiddich 21 Year Old and Glenfiddich Grand Cru. Tickets: £90 per person.

13 March – Drop-in Whisky Tasting with Glenfiddich, 1–3pm.

Join Mark Thomson, Glenfiddich Whisky Ambassador, for an informal whisky tasting in the Fog House. This is a free event.

13 March – Talk: Glenfiddich Artists in Residence, 6.30 – 8pm.

The hotel are excited to be joined by Andy Fairgrieve, Glenfiddich’s Residence co-ordinator, to hear more about the artworks produced over the past 18 years and what they have in store this summer. After the talk, guests can enjoy a wee dram in The Flying Stag where they will be joined by Scottish fiddler Paul Anderson. This is a free event.

16 March – Drop-in Whisky Tasting with Royal Lochnagar, 3–5pm and 7–9pm.

The Fife Arms’ local distillery (only 10 miles away), will be hosting two drop-in tasting sessions with their Malt Whisky Ambassador, David TJ Littlejohn, in the Fog House at The Fife Arms. This is a free event.

21 March – Talk: The hidden story of Scottish whisky, 2–4pm.

The hotel are excited to be joined by Anna Brennand, Chief Executive of the Cabrach Trust, for a talk on the areas role in the development of malt whisky – from illicit stills to whisky smuggling. This is a free event.

24 March – The Dalmore Whisky Dinner, from 7.30pm

Five-course tasting dinner featuring Dalmore 12, Port Wood Reserve, Dalmore 15, Cigar Malt Reserve & King Alexander. Tickets: £90 per person.

25 March – Drop-in Whisky Tasting with The Dalmore, 1–3pm.

Join Daryl Haldane, The Dalmore Whisky Ambassador, for an informal whisky tasting in the Fog House at The Fife Arms. This is a free event.

28 March – Screening of the 1949 Bafta-nominated film, Whisky Galore!, 7.30pm

Scottish islanders try to plunder 50,000 cases of whisky from a stranded ship. This will be shown in the Village Hall. This is a free event.

The Fife Arms is located at Mar Road, Braemar, Aberdeenshire, or visit www.thefifearms.com.