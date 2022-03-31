The Epicurean pledges donation to the BEN Society

Douglas Laing & Co are continuing their relationship with the Benevolent Society for the Licensed Trade of Scotland, pledging their second annual donation on behalf of their Lowland Malt Scotch Whisky brand, The Epicurean.

2021 proved to be another challenging year for the on-trade, with ongoing, ever-changing restrictions representing a period of uncertainty and discontent.

Douglas Laing & Co. say they are committed to the industry and strongly believe in the importance of giving back, donating a sum upwards of £8,000 to the BEN Society and continuing the partnership established in 2020.

Providing crucial financial, social and emotional support to those who have committed three years+ to working in Scotland’s licensed trade, The BEN Society is immensely important to the Scottish drinks and hospitality industry.

Chris Leggat, CEO, said: ‘We are extremely proud to continue our partnership with The BEN Society in 2022. The vital work carried out by them, supporting thousands of people from the Scottish drinks and hospitality industry who are most in need, has never been more important and we are grateful to be a part of that.

‘With The Epicurean brand gathering momentum and demonstrating

considerable year on year growth, we’re excited to see the donation increase as the partnership prospers over many years to come.’

President of The BEN, Warren Paul, said: ‘We are extremely humbled by this amazing contribution to the BEN. Scotland’s Drink & Hospitality Industry has been under extreme pressure over the previous two years and The BEN have been there to offer financial assistance to the many young people on zero hours contracts who have simply fallen through the cracks.

‘Douglas Laing & Co continued support during these turbulent times is very much appreciated.’

Cara Laing, director of marketing, added: ‘A vibrant, fresh and versatile dram that’s particularly well-suited to cocktails, The Epicurean’s brand strategy gives considerable emphasis to the on-trade.

‘Our Lowland gentleman prides himself on his values – always working harder than he did yesterday, and being eternally loyal to his friends and family. It’s important to us at Douglas Laing & Co that such brand values are backed by real substance and action, and that’s why The Epicurean’s relationship with The BEN is one we proud to commit to on a long-term basis.’