The Deveron 10-Year-Old given limited release

The Deveron has been given a bold new look as the brand launches its latest expression, The Deveron 10-Year-Old across the UK.

The bottle’s new look tells the story of how the distillery is located near the small Aberdeenshire coastal fishing town of Macduff, where the river meets the sea, near the mouth of the River Deveron to create a range of whiskies known for its notes of apple.

The new design includes the iconic Macduff Lighthouse, symbolising the return home – a perfect moment to enjoy the delicious single malt whisky together with friends when relaxing after a hard day’s work. The Deveron 10-Year-Old is available in Tesco stories nationwide and online for £25 for a limited time only (RRP £35) until October 4.

Sheltered from the seaboard storms, the Macduff distillery sits in a tranquil spot, that helps create a rich and fruity whisky. Made using five small copper pot stills and a unique distilling technique first introduced by the trail blazing distillery in the 1960s of horizontal condensers. This technique, that was soon adopted by other distilleries, helps gently coax extra character from the spirit.

