The Dalmore’s whisky podcast series returns this week

The second series of a whisky podcast from Whyte & Mackay is on the way this week.

Following on from the acclaimed Live from The Sample Room first series, award-winning Scotch Whisky maker, Whyte & Mackay, has announced the launch of an additional series focusing on whisky investment through the lens of The Dalmore Highland single malt.

The podcast, produced by multi-award winning Rethink Audio, explores the hot topics in the relatively new world of whisky investment from its most lucrative bottlings to the challenges around investment opportunities, such as the counterfeit market, crypto currency and fraud.

Food and drink writer and broadcaster, Abbie Moulton hosts the new series, putting experts in the hot seat to talk all-things whisky investment.

As a distillery renowned for producing some of the world’s most investable whiskies, The Dalmore’s team of experts are well placed to share their knowledge on authentication and collection for whisky lovers, looking to dip their toes in the world of investment.

Over three eye-opening episodes, Moulton will explore The Dalmore in all its glory, including its recent record-breaking sale of its showstopping Decades collection at Sotheby’s Hong Kong.

The impressive list of guests including Jonny Fowle, director and senior specialist for esteemed auctioneers Sotheby’s, investment expert Iona Bain, rare whisky specialist John Barclay and entrepreneur Arnold Ma – providing a first-hand view on the role the emergent China market plays in rare whisky.

The new Live from the Sample Room series follows a year of milestone sales of The Dalmore, such as the Decades No.6 Collection, and the limited-edition 30 Year Old, both of which highlight the growing appetite to acquire rare and aged whiskies.

These results spotlight a new world of possibilities creating opportunities surrounding whisky investment.

Abbie said: ‘It was an honour to work alongside The Dalmore’s incredibly talented team to host the latest series of the Live from the Sample Room podcast and learn from so many of our guests along the way. Unlocking the doorway to whisky investment has been a fascinating journey and we look forward to our listeners embarking on the journey with us to discover what the world of whisky has to offer.’

Kieran Healey-Ryder, series producer for Whyte and Mackay, says: ‘Rare Single Malt Whisky is enjoying a renaissance, and there is a genuine excitement around iconic Single Malts such as The Dalmore. This series we have been fortunate to assemble a number of leaders in their fields to share fascinating first-hand insight into the world of Rare Whisky.’

The new series is now available on all major podcast platforms in fortnightly instalments, with the next episode going live on Tuesday, February 8.