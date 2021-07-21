The Balvenie adds to its Rare Marriages range

The Balvenie has revealed a new 25-year-old whisky as it pays tribute to exceptional vintage casks and flavours.

It is the work of the Balvenie Malt Master David C. Stewart MBE, who has a career spanning six decades on mastering his craft, to create the Balvenie Twenty-Five.

The Balvenie Twenty-Five will form part of the Rare Marriages range, a tribute to David’s dedication to designing and building exceptional flavour through the marriage of rare casks and will join the highly-acclaimed The Balvenie Thirty and The Balvenie Forty within the collection.

As a permanent fixture in the Speyside distillery’s portfolio, the Rare Marriages range is created for discerning drinkers to discover the incredibly complex in the seemingly simple – understanding the marriage that occurs in the Traditional Oak Marrying Tun is an art form of science and alchemy.

Alongside David’s expert nose and intuitive knowledge, his skilful blending of elements has created incredibly intricate and balanced expressions which personify The Balvenie’s ultimate craftsmanship character through the years.

David said: ‘The Balvenie has incredible depth of flavour and our Rare Marriages range is designed to unveil intricacies of our whisky in a bold marriage of extraordinary character. This range reflects the very essence of luxury through the experience of layers of flavours.

‘On the surface, the first release of The Balvenie Twenty-Five expression is immediately recognisable as The Balvenie with the distinct rich honey and underlying rich oakiness however, when given time, the flavour unfolds to reveal a whole new depth – from toasted marshmallow and caramelised pear, to citrus richness and mellow oakiness.

‘Made from casks that have stood the important test of time, this special whisky has a distinct profile and experience which we have designed to reveal the wonderful depth of The Balvenie Single Malt.’

The Balvenie distillery has been handcrafting whisky for more than 125 years.

The Balvenie Twenty-Five ABV 48% (RRP £600) is available in select retailers, including Clink, The Whisky Shop and Harvey Nichols.

For more information visit www.thebalvenie.com