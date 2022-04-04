Tamdhu unveils its new 18-year-old whisky

Tamdhu Speyside single malt Scotch whisky has announced the arrival of its 18-Year-Old – the latest addition to its 100% sherry cask matured collection.

Tamdhu only matures in the finest Oloroso Seasoned Sherry Casks sourced from Spain, so when a small selection of these fine casks came of age, the time was right for the distillery to bring them together to craft a very limited 18-Year-Old release.

Combining American Oak Oloroso and European Oak Oloroso casks, the 18-Year-Old unites Tamdhu’s signature fruity spirit and 18 long years of full-term sherry maturation to deliver layers of indulgent flavour and a deep natural colour which reflects the quality of the oak.

Sandy McIntyre, Tamdhu Distillery manager, said: ‘Tamdhu has rightfully earned a reputation for producing the very best sherry matured whiskies, so crafting, bottling, and launching our 18-Year-Old will go down as a true career highlight.

‘The entire distillery team has an innate understanding of the Tamdhu sherry maturation process – so we selected a combination of casks that deliver a truly special drinking experience, befitting such an important age statement.’

Tamdhu is the only whisky to fully mature its entire range in sherry casks, giving each dram rich and unique flavour characteristics, as well as an eye-catching natural amber colour.

Gordon Dundas, Tamdhu global brand ambassador, said: ‘Across our entire range, we are dedicated to full term maturation in the very best Oloroso Sherry Casks. The combination of both American and European oak casks results in two distinct styles, which we combine to show the amazing character of this fantastic distillery.’

The announcement comes during a celebration year for the brand, celebrating its 125th anniversary. Since 1897, Tamdhu has earned and reinforced its reputation as one of Speyside’s most meticulously crafted liquids due to its relationship with Spain’s sherry cask cooperages and bodegas, and the incredible casks created there.

Gordon added: ‘It’s apt that such a ceremonial age statement – the 18 – is unveiled during the brand’s 125th anniversary. We’ve had well over a century of dedication to craftsmanship, and the launch of this exquisite dram paves the way for the years to come.’

The highly anticipated Tamdhu 18-Year-Old will be available globally, in markets across Europe, the US, Asia, and Australia. Priced at £139.99 RRP, the 18-Year-Old will be available through specialist retailers as well as directly from the Tamdhu website.

Tamdhu will open its doors to the public for the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival – with tours, tastings, and a luxury ‘Spain to Speyside’ experience. As part of the 125th anniversary celebrations, visitors to the distillery will be among the first to try the 18-Year-Old. Tickets are available to purchase from the Spirit of Speyside website.

For more information, visit www.tamdhu.com