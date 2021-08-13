Tamdhu releases award-winning mini gift pack

Tamdhu has unveiled a miniature gift pack featuring three multi-award-winning drams from its core collection.

The 12-Year-Old, 15-Year-Old, and Batch Strength No. 005 are all available in 5cl miniature size making it the ideal gift for a Tamdhu enthusiast, or the perfect introduction to this exclusively sherry-matured whisky.

As the only Scotch whisky brand to exclusively mature all its whisky in the finest Oloroso sherry seasoned casks, each Tamdhu expression boasts a deep copper hue and a complex flavour profile.

The pack includes a tasting notes card to allow drinkers to fully appreciate the nose, palate and finish from each of these exquisite drams, journeying from the 43% ABV 12-Year-Old all the way through to the 59.8% ABV Batch Strength No. 005.

The Tamdhu Sample Pack (3 x 5cl) is available now from the Tamdhu online shop and specialist retailers for RSP £27.99.