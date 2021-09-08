Tamdhu marks new Cigar Malt with a unique humidor

Tamdhu has announced the global release of its Cigar Malt No. 01 – a special limited edition new whisky bottling to celebrate an age-old pairing.

To mark its launch, the distillery has created a completely bespoke luxury cigar humidor, inspired and infused by the Tamdhu whisky itself.

The Cigar Malt was hand-picked from a small selection of the finest first fill European Oak Oloroso Sherry Casks at the Speyside distillery and was chosen for its ability to support and complement the rich, aromatic and spicy flavour of the world’s best cigars.

To celebrate its release and bring the two products even closer together, the brand used wood from first fill European oak sherry casks to help create a luxury cigar humidor.

A collaboration with renowned wood maker and silversmiths, Anthony Holt & Sons, the innovative use of the sherry cask wood within the build will gently imbue the humidor, and the cigars it contains, with a subtle sherry cask aroma.

Un-chill-filtered at 53.8% for a richness of texture and strength of flavour, the whisky mirrors the spice, aroma and mouthfeel of aged tobacco leaves used in only the best cigars.

Sandy McIntyre, Tamdhu Distillery manager, said: ‘While whisky and cigars have long been enjoyed together, we wanted our Tamdhu Cigar Malt to cement that bond with a marriage of flavour and craft befitting of the two worlds.

‘This whisky, exclusively matured in first fill European Oak Oloroso sherry casks, provides the perfect accompaniment to the finest cigars. That we were able to use those sherry casks to continue the legacy of the Cigar Malt through the humidor is very special indeed.’

Gil Holt, director at Anthony Holt & Sons, said: ‘Combining a European Oak sherry cask with a handmade limited-edition humidor was a truly enjoyable venture. The rich aroma of the humidor is perfectly complemented by subtle notes from the sherry cask wood.

‘We are proud to be involved with Tamdhu – a brand that we share a deep affinity with in terms of our unwavering commitment to craft and quality.’

Tamdhu has created only two of its whisky-infused humidors to support the launch. Made with European oak sherry cask staves, sterling silver, and luxury walnut wood to mirror the rich, dark whisky colour – one of these highly bespoke and unique boxes will be proudly auctioned for charity in 2022.

Bottles of Tamdhu Cigar Malt No. 01 are exclusively available to purchase from specialist retailers in the UK, USA, Netherlands, Germany, Taiwan and China and from HERE.