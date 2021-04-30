Tamdhu announce limited-edition releases for festival

Tamdhu has unveiled two highly anticipated limited-edition releases for this year’s digital Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival.

The Tamdhu Dalbeallie Dram 004 and the Tamdhu Club Single Cask are being launched during a virtual tasting as part of the festival programme.

Today ( Friday, April 30) from 8pm BST, the Tamdhu Dalbeallie Dram 004 and the Tamdhu Club Single Cask will be officially launched during a virtual tasting event which forms part of the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival.

During the event, the ‘Tamdhu Club’ Panel will discuss the latest limited-edition releases along with Tamdhu brand ambassador Gordon Dundas and distillery manager Sandy McIntyre.

Each year at Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival, Tamdhu announces a limited edition Dalbeallie Dram in honour of the famous Dalbeallie train station that sits alongside the distillery. Since its completion in 1899, the station played a pivotal role in bringing Tamdhu’s precious sherry oak casks from Spain to Speyside.

Dalbeallie Dram 004 is individually numbered and bottled at cask strength 61% ABV, non-chill filtered and natural colour. It has been exclusively matured in the best oloroso sherry casks from the cooperages and bodegas of Jerez, Spain.

Only 1,000 bottles of the Dalbeallie Dram 004 will be available to purchase as an online distillery exclusive from the Tamdhu online shop at 8pm today, priced £95.00 per 70cl bottle (61% ABV).

As the only Scottish distillery to mature exclusively in the finest Oloroso sherry casks, Tamdhu’s single cask releases are highly anticipated each year – with many recent bottlings winning top industry accolades.

This year, for the first time in its 123-year history, the Speyside distiller decided to consult its Tamdhu Club members to select a single cask. Working with five Club members, six individual casks were sampled to select the winning Tamdhu Club Single Cask.

Following a comprehensive tasting, with input from Tamdhu Club members – esteemed drinks writers Joel Harrison and Neil Ridley, as well as founding members of the Tamdhu Collectors’ Group and the Tamdhu Appreciation Society, Single Cask No: 7196 was selected – a first-fill American oak sherry butt.

Only 582 bottles of the Tamdhu Club Single Cask will be available to purchase as an online distillery exclusive from the online shop at 8pm at £279.00 per 70cl bottle (59.3% ABV).

Sandy McIntyre, Tamdhu distillery Manager, said: ‘Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival is one of the highlights of the Tamdhu calendar, giving us the chance to speak to whisky fans from around the globe. Unfortunately, we won’t be able to meet our fans in person – but we have a range of excellent virtual events and two fantastic new releases to for this year’s event.

‘Our fourth exclusive Dalbeallie Dram is a toast to one of the most important parts of Tamdhu’s history. The latest bottling full of dark fruits, vanilla and gently toasted oak, delivering a beautiful thick mouthfeel.

‘The Tamdhu Club Single Cask selection process was an exciting project to be a part of. Some of the brand’s biggest fans came together around a virtual table to discuss which whisky was worthy of becoming our next exclusive Single Cask. The result is a rich, fruity and creamy dram that’s sure to be an instant classic.’

Both bottles will be available to purchase via the Tamdhu online store from 8pm HERE.