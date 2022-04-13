Surf’s up for Scotch whisky sponsorship

Cutty Sark, the blended Scotch whisky has announced a new partnership wthat’s all at sea.

They are backing Surfing England to bring the brand’s adventurous spirit to life throughout this year’s competition season.

As the nation gets ready for a summer of fun, the whisky’s light, easy-drinking blend will be part of the action, ready to refresh surfers and spectators at some of the national governing body’s most thrilling events in the southwest of England.

This will include a programme of Cutty Sark tastings and activations at the English National Surfing Championships in Cornwall in May, the English Adaptive Surfing Open at The Wave in Bristol in July, and the English Interclub Surfing Championships in Cornwall in September.

The sea has always been a huge part of the Cutty Sark story – the whisky is named after the famous tea clipper that shipped the very first bottles across the ocean from the UK to America in Prohibition times.

As James Collins, Cutty Sark’s UK marketing manager said: ‘The sea is an integral part of Cutty Sark’s history and so we’re delighted to support Surfing England’s programme of competitions this summer.

‘Cutty Sark was created back in 1923 for an adventurous new kind of whisky drinker who loves to experiment and have a good time with friends. Our easy-drinking blend and perfect serves are at home anywhere, and now that it’s time to get back out there, we can’t wait to see where the journey takes us in 2022.’

Hannah Brand from Surfing England added: ‘As a not-for-profit organisation, our partnership with Cutty Sark will provide vital support for a packed competition season. We can’t wait to welcome fans along to our events for some incredible surfing action as well as a refreshing mix of Cutty Sark at the bar.’

Cutty Sark’s partnership with Surfing England will see the brand supporting the following events: Friday 6 May – Sunday 8 May, 2022 English National Surfing Championships, Watergate Bay, Cornwall; Thursday 7 July, 2022 English Adaptive Surfing Open, The Wave, Bristol; Saturday 24 September – Sunday 25 September, 2022 English Interclub Surfing Championships, Fistral Beach, Cornwall.