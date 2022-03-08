Stirling Distillery hosting Ukraine fundraising event

Stirling Distillery is hosting a charity evening this week to raise money for the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

On Friday, 11 March at 7pm, within the distillery, it will focus on a fundraising raffle which was launched last week.

The distillery approached a range of Scottish businesses for donations and have been inundated with generous prizes.

So far these include: A round of golf for four people Dunblane Golf Club, a Sharks After Dark package from the Sea Life Centre at Loch Lomond, a water ski lesson at Loch Lomond Water ski club, four tickets to Edinburgh Dungeon, a trip to Stirling Distillery’s Old Smiddy Gin school for two, an overnight stay at Barony Castle Hotel, afternoon teas, bottles of gin from Stirling Distillery and Avva Gin, beauty vouchers and gift hampers among many other prizes.

Distillery general manager Elle McCann said: ‘We have been shocked and saddened by the events currently happening in the Ukraine. We wanted to do something to help those in desperate need.

‘We have a great relationship with many businesses across Scotland and we are fortunate to be a venue that can host events, so it made sense to run a raffle and fundraising evening. We hope as many people as possible buy tickets and even better if people can come along for an evening of fundraising this Friday.’

The distillery are asking people to buy raffle tickets at £3 each via their website with all proceeds going directly to the British Red Cross DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The draw will be made on Friday evening. Sign up to the evening HERE.

If you are a business and would like to donate prizes to the raffle, please email hello@stirlingdistillery.co.uk

Stirling Distillery, established in 2015, is steeped in Scottish history. Located in the shadow of Stirling Castle, central Scotland, it is the city’s first legal distillery. Offering a range of gins and whisky’s all with historic relevance, the distillery is usually open daily for gin experiences, tastings and a weekly gin school.

Find out more at stirlingdistillery.co.uk.