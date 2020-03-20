Still time to enter the Scottish Whisky Awards

There’s still plenty of time for Scotch whisky producers to enter the second annual Scottish Whisky Awards.

It’s the national awards programme which aims to recognise and reward people, teams and products operating in the business of Scotch.

Following the huge success of its inaugural year, the Scottish Whisky Awards continues to fulfil its promise to reward the achievements of Scotland’s greatest global product.

This year, Cask & Still magazine is an official sponsor of the event. Published twice each year, Cask & Still is Scotland’s premier whisky magazine. Launched in spring 2015, the consumer magazine includes features about Scotland’s whisky industry as well as other popular spirits.

The industry focussed competition offers nine business categories alongside the taste competition which will be operated under strict blind tasting conditions and adjudicated by the international sensory management consultancy, Cara Technology. The taste competition will assess the four main categories of Scotch; Single Malt, Blended Malt, Blends and a Single Cask & Speciality category.

The competition will be judged by highly regarded independent judging panels comprising a wide range of experts from Scotland, the UK and abroad. The judging panels will again be chaired by Professor Alan Wolstenholme.

He said: ‘This year the focus is on expanding the range of whiskies we will welcome into the competition after our hugely successful inaugural year. Now that our Scotch producers are confident that this competition is rigorous, fair and has real credibility, they will want to be showcasing their best work from the last year.

‘Winning a Scottish Whisky Award, as we know from great business success stories of last year, will give finalists and winners a fantastic advantage in an increasingly crowded global market.’

The judging panel will also seek to recognise the outstanding contribution of an individual who has made their mark in the business of Scotch. The Dr Jim Swan Award for Services to Scotch Whisky was established as an annual award after being presented to Dr Swan posthumously in the inaugural year of the awards. Presented at the discretion of the judging panel, the award will recognise the dedication of the industry’s unsung heroes.

The Scottish Whisky Awards is open for entry until Monday 27 April. For full details on the categories, how to enter the competition and product delivery details visit www.scottishwhiskyawards.org.uk

The annual awards dinner and celebration will take place in Glasgow at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel on Thursday 3 September 2020. Tables can be booked HERE .

The Taste Categories

The top three performing products will be awarded Gold, Silver and Bronze Scotch medals in age ranges within in the following categories:

Single Malt

Blended Malt

Blends

Single Cask & Speciality

The Business Categories

Scottish Whisky Distillery of the Year

Lifetime Achievement Award

Product Launch of the Year

Brand Experience of the Year

Tourism Destination of the Year

Community Contribution of the Year

Newcomer of the Year

The Judging Panel

Mike Aikman, Director, Mothership (Scotland) Ltd, Scotland; Jon Beach, Director, Fiddlers Whisky Bar, Scotland; Blair Bowman, Author & Whisky Consultant, Scotland; Ryan Chetiyawardana, Founder, Mr Lyan; Colin Church, Director, Big Red Teapot, Scotland; Marc Crothall, Chief Executive, Scottish Tourism Alliance, Scotland; Rosemary Gallagher, Journalist and Communications Specialist; Gordon Galloway, Business Consultant, Scotland; Jan Groth, Co-Founder, World Whisky Forum, Sweden; Justine Hazelhurst, Co-Founder, Fife Whisky Festival, Scotland; Kyle Jamieson, Director, Nauticus Bar, Scotland; David Johnston, Director, Colonsay Beverages, Scotland; Darren Leitch, National Retail Manager, The Whisky Shop, UK Wide; Steven Lin, Owner, L’arrière-cour Taipei, Taiwan; Mike Lord, Owner, Dufftown Whisky Shop, Scotland; Viktorija Macdonald, Co-Founder, Mòr Whisky Club, Scotland; Charles MacLean, Author & Whisky Consultant, Scotland; Michael MacLean, General Manager, Usquabae; Angus MacRaild, Independent Writer, Scotland; Stuart McCluskey, Founder and Director of The Bon Vivant Group, Scotland; Matthew McFadyen, Owner, Good Spirits Co, Scotland; Ian McKerrow, Head of International Business Development, Edinburgh Whisky Academy, Scotland; Annabel Meikle, Director, Keepers of the Quaich, Scotland; David Moore, Director, Fusion Whisky, Scotland; Arthur Motley, Purchasing and Sales Director, Royal Mile Whiskies, Scotland; Frank Murphy, Proprietor, The Pot Still, Scotland; Sean Murphy, Food & Drink Writer, The Scotsman, Scotland; Hanns & Becky Offringa, The Whisky Couple, Netherlands; James Porteous, Director, Electric Spirits Co, Scotland; James Robertson, Director, Wildcat Spirits, Scotland; Bernhard Schäfer, Consultant & Spirits Writer, Germany; Karen Somerville, Co-Founder, Fife Whisky Festival, Scotland; Tristan Stephenson, Director, Blackrock London, England; Keir Sword, Director, Royal Mile Whiskies, Scotland; Karen Walker, Marketing Consultant, Scotland; Ged Welch, Director, Ged Welch Associates, Scotland; Lesley Welsh, Chief Operating Officer, G1 Group, Scotland; Dr Christopher White, Editor, Edinburgh Whisky Blog, Scotland; Alan Wolstenholme, Chair, Scottish Whisky Awards, Scotland.

