Start your journey into cask whisky

Over the last 20 years, Scotch whisky has emerged as one of the leading alternative asset classes.

Some people get into cask ownership because of their love for the liquid and some are looking for other ways to invest their money.

Cask Trade do things differently; it’s an extraordinary cask business. With over 100 combined years in the industry, the team has a passion for the liquid and they treat casks as a whisky and not just a commodity.

Cask Trade is a moving marketplace for buying and selling casks that is open to all. Investing in a cask with Cask Trade is a journey, and their whisky masters are there every step of the way, including when the customer is ready to cash in their investment.

Owners of all the casks they sell, Cask Trade is a stockist and not a broker which gives customers not only a 100% transactional guarantee, but also the peace of mind that they will manage, sample and quality control from day one, giving each cask the care it deserves.

As one of the few companies in the industry that is based as well as fully licensed in the UK and with relevant certification, you can be certain that your cask is in the safest possible hands. Cask Trade believes that compliance creates clarity, and understand that any investment needs to be with a reputable company.

With nothing to hide the business prides itself on transparency and invites anyone to visit the Cask Trade tasting room on Regent Street in London. From distillation to bottle, their experts can tell you the origin and history of the liquid in every cask they own.

Cask Trade has an unrivalled inventory, with spirits for all levels of budget and investment goals. As they are constantly buying and selling casks, the stock list rotates regularly, giving you a wide range of tastes and ages to choose from. The expert team will help you taste test the perfect whisky for all your needs and keep the cask safe and secure during its life cycle.

They also perform health checks, samples and tastings to ensure your investment is always in top condition.

Best sellers:

Caol Ila is always a popular choice with Ben Nevis a close second, followed by GlenAllachie. Other best sellers include Bowmore, Springbank, and anything from Islay!

Many of the well-established distilleries are gaining more popularity as they premiumise their brands like Glenrothes, Glen Garioch, Aberlour and Benriach.

Cask Trade offers multiple secure in-house exit strategy options:

Sell via the platform – Auction Your Cask

Let Cask Trade buy it back

They can sell it on your behalf

Bottle the cask, which they can also facilitate

You can also sell your cask privately

Auction Your Cask:

Auction Your Cask has an extensive global network of buyers who are in the market to purchase whisky casks, and they are willing to offer a great price.

