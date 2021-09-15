Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival unveils line-up

Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival has announced the dram-packed lineup for this year’s event.

The festival, taking place 3 to 8 November, is enjoyed by whisky novices, budding master blenders and everyone in between is back for an in-person limited edition event.

Whether it’s having exclusive behind the scenes access to distilleries not usually open to the public, taking part in tastings with some of the best known whisky brands in the region, or a guided running tour through the heart of whisky country, attendees will have plenty of events to choose from during the six-day festival.

Programme highlights include:

Origins of Glenlivet: A rare opportunity to delve into the history and the process behind The Glenlivet Distillery with Distillery Manager Trevor Buckley. Archivist Chris Brousseau will discuss iconic founder George Smith, a visionary unafraid to break tradition. Followed by a tutored tasting of Glenlivet whiskies through the years.

Create your Own Benriach with Dr Rachel Barrie: Join Master Blender Rachel on a creative journey into the world of flavour at Benriach distillery. Discover flavours and create your own unique dram.

Dinner with the Dram Queens: Join Ann Miller, the Dram Queen, and Martine Nouet, the Queen of the Stills, for an evening at the Dowans. Filled with wonderful conversation as well a four-course whisky and food pairing menu.

RunSpeyside – Craigellachie Trail Run: Learn about distilleries, landmark bridges and local history as well as blowing away some cobwebs.

Drams in the Dark: Offering a unique night time tour of Glen Moray Distillery followed by some fireside drams and toasted marshmallows while Stephen Woodcock, Head of Whisky Creation, and Iain Allan, Global Brand Ambassador, share stories about Glen Moray’s more unusual history

George McNeil, chairman designate at The Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival, said: ‘Nothing beats being together to celebrate the world’s largest producing whisky region and that’s why we decided to create The Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival Limited Edition, a one-off Autumn edition of our Speyside celebration.

‘It’s been a tough year for the people and businesses of Speyside, The Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival Limited Edition, aims to bring local communities and nearly 140 business members in the region together to celebrate Scotland’s national drink, while providing the ultimate opportunity for travellers, whisky lovers, outdoor activity enthusiasts and the local community to explore, taste and learn about the world-famous Speyside region.’

More information can be found on the Spirit of Speyside website.

Full programme can can be found here –

Tickets are on sale from noon on Friday, September 17, on the Spirit of Speyside website.