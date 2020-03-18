Organisers at the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival have announced this year’s Festival will be cancelled in light of social restriction guidelines in response to the global Coronavirus pandemic.

Now in its 21st year, the six day celebration of Speyside’s distilling prowess was planned to take place from 29 April – 4 May. The Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival welcomes international and domestic visitors to Speyside – the global epicentre of distilling – each year to be immersed in the region’s whisky mastery.

The decision to cancel the 2020 Whisky Festival reflects the quickly-evolving situation as a result of the Covid-19 virus and recommendations from the Scottish Government to restrict public gatherings as a preventative measure.

Ticket holders will be contacted as soon as possible by the Whisky Festival Team and refunds will be at the discretion of individual event providers.

James Campbell, Chairman at The Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival, said: ‘In response to the escalating situation with Covid-19, the Board of Directors have decided that this year’s Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival is cancelled as a preventative measure.

‘Our Festival welcomes visitors from across the globe to the region each year and it is our priority to keep both our visitors and the local community safe.

‘We very much regret the inconvenience that this will cause our visitors, event providers, members, partners and local communities, and trust that everyone will fully understand why we have had to make this decision.’

First launched in 1999, the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival has become an iconic event in the whisky calendar appealing to both the whisky curious and connoisseurs in a region that has become one of the fastest growing tourist destinations. As well as being home to the highest concentration of distilleries of all whisky regions in the world, Speyside also produces the largest volume of whisky, as well as an increasingly wide range of spirits including gin.