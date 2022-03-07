Spirit of Speyside tickets to go on sale this week

The lineup for this year’s Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival, one of the world’s most anticipated whisky celebrations, has been unveiled.

Over five hundred events within the Festival, which runs from 27 April to 2 May, have been announced.

These will allow ticket holders exclusive access to world famous distilleries, the chance to meet the craftspeople behind the liquid and immerse themselves in the heart of malt whisky country.

The Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival team gathered last week with key event partners to reveal some of the events on offer. Tickets will be available to buy from tomorrow, Tuesday 8 March.

George McNeil, chairman of The Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival, said: ‘We have an impressive range of events on offer, with some stellar new additions to the 2022 programme including an eclectic amalgamation of Star Wars and whisky tasting in memory of Brett Ferencz, known to many as the Scotch Trooper, with 25% of ticket sales going towards cancer research.

‘The last few years have been difficult for everyone and as we begin to return to normality I know that the many partners and people who help to bring the Festival to life are gearing up to welcome people from all over the globe to Speyside.

‘I hope to see people from far and wide joining us to celebrate the world’s largest producing whisky region, from whisky novices, budding master blenders and everyone in between. I look forward to welcoming people once again to an area I am lucky enough to call home.’

Programme highlights include History of the Highball with whisky legend Sarah Burgess, an evening not to be missed with Glen Moray’s Iain Allan at Elgin Cathedral and one of a kind experiences at a number of distilleries not usually open to the public including Dufftown, Tamdhu and Tamnavulin distillery tours and tastings.

Paul Bush OBE, VisitScotland’s director of events, said: ‘We are delighted to support the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival through our International Events Funding Programme.

‘Its 2022 line-up of tastings, ceilidhs, distillery tours and more looks set to deliver another fantastic celebration of Scotland’s national drink. Uniquely Scottish events such as the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival can only serve to further strengthen the country’s reputation as a world-leading events destination.’

For more information visit the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival website HERE.