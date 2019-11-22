Speyside’s top whiskies go to people’s vote

Eight of Speyside’s finest single malt whiskies have been shortlisted by a panel of leading whisky experts as finalists in the international Spirit of Speyside Whisky Awards.

The shortlisted whiskies will now be taken around the globe for the next six months to be judged by consumers.

Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival Whisky Awards is an awards like no other. The judging process takes place in two stages. The first round is a blind nosing and tasting of Speyside’s finest malts by selected judges.

Following this, two whiskies from each of the four categories are shortlisted to go forward for the Roving Whisky Awards Judging and Tasting, when visitors and locals can cast their vote during the Festival and many tasting and voting sessions take place all over Europe and North America, and plans are in place for more cities further afield for the 2019/2020 Awards.

The Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival Whisky Awards are the only whisky awards where the real experts – whisky consumers – have the final vote, and with over 1000 people from many different countries expected to vote in the coming six months we will arrive at a true people’s choice for this year’s Best Speyside Whiskies

The Spirit of Speyside Whisky Awards are sponsored by Forsyths.

First launched in 1999, the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival’s annual celebration of Scotland’s national drink has developed into one of the largest events of its kind anywhere in the world.

With a programme of over 700 whisky-inspired events over six days, the festival is a mecca for the curious beginner and the whisky connoisseur alike. Festival events take place throughout Speyside, the biggest whisky producing region in Scotland, located in the Moray area in the North-East of the county between Aberdeen and Inverness.

Over the years, the Festival has developed close links with many Speyside businesses and communities who help to fund the festival. It is a true team effort to deliver an ever-improving range of events and services to make the six days of the Festival an unforgettable experience.

For more information visit www.spiritofspeyside.com