Some suggestions for drams for Burns Night

With Burns Night fast approaching, we’re certain that you will be looking for a good dram to celebrate the occasion.

Whether you’re dancing the night away, enjoying a Burns supper, or sitting by the fire, we’ve compiled a list of some whiskies to celebrate the national bard of Scotland’s birthday.

The BenRiach 10 Year Old Gift Box

The BenRiach 10 Year Old Gift Pack is ideal for Burns Night as it allows you to share a dram amongst friends. This gift pack includes a 70cl bottle of the expression, plus two BenRiach tumbler-style crystal glasses.

RRP: £40 Available through specialist retailers, The Whisky Exchange, Whisky Shop & Master of Malt.

Glenglassaugh Evolution

Glenglassaugh Evolution shows a great depth of character and finesse, combining whisky and oak to make the perfect fire-side dram for Burns Night.

Available through specialist retailers, The Whisky Exchange, Whisky Shop & Master of Malt.

GlenDronach 12YO

The GlenDronach 12 Year Old is a sweet, creamy dram, perfect to enjoy after having a ceilidh.

RRP: £41.95 Available through specialist retailers, The Whisky Exchange, Whisky Shop & Master of Malt.

BenRiach Peated Cask Strength

BenRiach Peated Cask Strength – Batch 1 offers an earthy and smoky palette; an ideal winter warmer for Burns Night.

Available through specialist retailers, The Whisky Exchange, Whisky Shop & Master of Malt.

If you’re looking for an event to kick start the Burns weekend celebrations, join BenRiach at the ‘painting by tasting notes’ masterclass weekend where you can explore the vibrant palette of its multi-layered Scotch whisky.

The event will be held on 24 January between 6-8.45pm at TT Liquor in London. Event information and how to purchase tickets can be found HERE.