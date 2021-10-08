Smokehead’s latest dram is a Twisted Stout

Smokehead Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky is once twisting tradition with its latest release, Twisted Stout.

One of the fastest growing single malts in the UK and globally, and packing a peaty punch, Twisted Stout brings a smoother, sweeter, and silkier experience with a delicious and different whisky.

Intertwined with the intense smack-in-the-tastebuds smoke you’d expect from Smokehead, the creamy, malty stout flavour adds unfamiliar notes of rich chocolate and treacle toffee, vanilla ice cream, roasted nuts, and toasted biscuits.

Wrapped up in a striking new pack design, the ever-courageous brand’s new and innovative release is available to buy online.

Iain Weir, Smokehead brand director, said: ‘Our unique and disruptive Smokehead thinking has led to some convention challenging, trail blazing, rule breaking whiskies over the years that don’t follow the usual traditions and rituals.

‘We’ve clearly struck a chord with those who do things their way, live life on their own bold terms, and pick a whisky that’s as disinterested in the status quo as they are. Twisted Stout is as far away from a standard single malt as the combination of tastes, aromas and flavours inside the bottle.

‘So, while all our releases come with an original twist, our latest might just be our most twisted yet. Which is just how we like things.’

The brand-new limited-edition expression has been part finished in stout casks, priced at RRP £49.99 and with an ABV of 43%, it is only available to purchase exclusively from www.smokehead.com