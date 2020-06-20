Skye’s the limit for Talisker on father’s day

TALISKER has teamed up with malts.com to offer children the chance to buy their dads something a wee bit different this father’s day.

Bottles of Talisker’s 10-year-old single malt whisky from Skye will be accompanied by an enamel mug.

“An enamel mug is a great vessel to enjoy Talisker, with the sea salty notes and powerful peat-smoke flavours that gives Talisker 10 year old its distinguishing flavour profile, leaving a warm, peppery taste in the mouth,” said the whisky’s creators.

Bottles of Talisker Skye are also available from websites including The Whisky Exchange with a hip flash, which the distillery describes as “a stellar accompaniment to any adventures”.

“Talisker Skye is made from a combination of hand selected, toasted and refilled American oak casks,” the brand explained.

For those looking for something more unusual for their dad, bottles of Talisker’s stablemate, Bulleit Bourbon 10-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey, can be personalised at getitinkd.com

“This premium edition of the American whiskey is an exquisite father’s day tipple,” its makers added.

