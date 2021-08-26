Sixth Batch Strength whisky from Tamdhu revealed

Tamdhu has announced the sixth limited edition of its multi-award-winning Batch Strength whisky series.

Batch Strength No. 006 is bottled un-chillfiltered at 56.8% ABV.

Tamdhu is the only single malt Scotch whisky to exclusively mature all its whisky in the finest Oloroso sherry seasoned casks from start to finish. This scarce wood imparts a deep copper hue and a complex flavour profile.

A very high proportion of the casks chosen are first-fill which results in a single malt for the sherry wood connoisseur.

Sandy McIntyre, Tamdhu Distillery manager, said: “The Batch Strength series is one of our most popular releases – and Batch Strength No.006 is sure to appeal to our fans old and new. The high proportion of first-fill Oloroso sherry casks give this whisky a rich, complex taste and long, rewarding finish.’

Bottles of Tamdhu Batch Strength No. 006 are available to purchase HERE at RRP £79.99 per 70cl bottle (56.8% ABV) and from specialist retailers.