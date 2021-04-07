Single Malts of Scotland launch latest Reserve Casks

Independent whisky bottlers Single Malts of Scotland has added new 11 year-old whiskies to its portfolio of flavour-led small batch bottlings, as part of the Reserve Casks range.

The Teaninich 11 year-old, the Mannochmore 11 year-old and the Blair Athol 11 year-old have been sourced by head blender Oliver Chilton to demonstrate the variety of styles and flavours that can be found in Scotch whisky.

Bottled at a consistent 48% with no added colour and no chill-filtration, Single Malts of Scotland reserve casks are created to suit the palates of both novices and experts alike.

Every bottle is fully transparent about the provenance of the spirit inside, unusually stating angel’s share on the front label to help whisky fans to understand the difference in evaporation rates depending on region and how that can affect flavour.

Teaninich 11 year-old (Highlands)

A batch of five ex-bourbon hogsheads from Teaninich distillery was used to create this single malt, distilled in 2007, 2008 and 2009 and aged for more than 11 years. Joyful and comforting all at once, this blend deliciously combines the savoury with the sweet with notes of mint-dark chocolate, maple cured meat and torn basil. It’s earthy and decadent on the finish for a memorable tipple. RRP £59.95.

Mannochmore 11 year-old (Speyside)

A batch of seven hogsheads from Mannochmore distillery was used to create this single malt, distilled in 2009 and aged for more than 11 years. It’s loaded with a generous showing of fresh and zingy flavours including damson-plum jam, boiled pear drops and oodles of spiced apple sauce dolloped on pork rind. It’s deliciously refreshing on the finish, with sparkling elderflower cider mingling with burnt brioche buns. RRP £57.95.

Blair Athol 2009 11 year-old (Highlands)

A batch of five ex-bourbon hogsheads from Blair Athol distillery was used to create this single malt, distilled in 2009 and aged for more than 11 years. Aromas of fruit and nut milk chocolate, butter shortbread biscuits and a waft of cinnamon give way to crumbly ginger snaps and chocolate truffles on the palate. Cream crackers and thick slices of smooth, nutty Comté cheese linger on the finish with notes of baking spice. RRP £57.95.

The whiskies are available from www.thewhiskyexchange.com.