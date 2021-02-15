Share a whisky experience with other dram fans

A celebration of whisky is being held in a special collaboration.

Media production company Blacksmith and Jones and The Single Cask are to hold a screening of whisky film The Water of Life, paired with an exclusive 2009 Bruichladdich cask bottling, for an evening celebrating Scotch whisky.

The Water of Life is a feature documentary that focuses on the craftsmen, chemists, and renegades at the heart of the whisky revolution that turned the stagnant scotch whisky industry of the 1980s into the titan it is today.

Starting behind the locked gates of an abandoned distillery, Jim McEwan and Mark Reynier share their personal experiences of the risk-taking and wild experimentation they used to turn Bruichladdich into a creative and financial powerhouse.

The film also takes viewers on the journeys of visionaries like Gordon & MacPhail, Billy Walker, Rachel Barrie and David Stewart, whose mixture of talent, chemistry, hard work, grit, and a little sprinkle of magic paved the way for the next generation of innovators like Adam Hannett, Kelsey McKechnie, Liam Hughes, Iain Croucher, and Eddie Brook.

The Water of Life director Greg Swartz said: ‘Following the successful Burns Night Celebration, we want to continue to bring our story to the whisky world through unique experiences. It’s important to us that we help our audience engage all their senses when seeing the film and this collaboration with The Single Cask is a natural fit with that desire.’

The Blacksmith + Jones are pairing that bottle with a screening event followed by a tasting session and Q&A between Pillai, Swartz, and the audience. Oh, and a visit from the man who distilled the whisky in the bottle: Jim McEwan.

This event will be exclusive to those who purchase the bottle – because, what’s a tasting session without the bottle! The full experience, film screening, bottle, tasting session and Q&A costs £149 and this Experience can be purchased through https://www.wateroflifefilm.com/ or https://www.thesinglecask.co.uk/

Bottles are now on sale and the The Single Cask Experience event will be held on March 5.

Ben Curtis, Owner of the Single Cask said: ‘Jim McEwan era Bruichladdich casks are becoming impossible to find and the prices of those casks have gone through the roof in the past few months. Working together with Water of Life team to find a whisky to compliment the Film, this specific cask was a no brainer as it’s a beautiful expression of the whisky at its purest.’

Brendan Pillai, from The Single Cask added: ‘This expression, Cask #3615, was distilled on the 12th of October 2009 at the Bruichladdich Distillery and matured in a first fill Bourbon cask for 11 years. It has been bottled un-chill filtered, with no added colour, at cask strength of 61.3%. The cask yielded 247 bottles and is a wonderful full bodied decadent example of Bruichladdich and will give the audience a true glimpse into a classic from that era.”

For more information about the film and the bottle click HERE.