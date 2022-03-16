Shackleton challenges adventurers to find hidden whisky

The ship of Sir Ernest Shackleton, the legend who inspired Shackleton Whisky, has been located more than a century after sinking in the Antarctic.

Endurance was crushed by sea-ice and sank in 1915, forcing Shackleton to embark one of the most infamous polar adventures.

To commemorate the discovery of one of the world’s most famous shipwrecks, Sir Ernest Shackleton’s Endurance, Shackleton Whisky has hidden 15 bottles in some of the UK’s most remote places, inviting people inspired by the man himself to get into the spirit of adventure.

Explorers and researchers have been battling freezing temperatures to locate the lost vessel, with the find described as ‘a milestone in polar history’.

Shackleton Whisky is a blended malt based on the spirit supplied to Sir Ernest Shackleton’s 1907 Nimrod expedition, and discovered in 2007, more than 100 years later, perfectly preserved and encapsulated in ice at his Antarctic basecamp.

In honour of the Endurance discovery, Shackleton Whisky has physically hidden 15 bottles at sites found on its ‘off-grid’ map, created to allow adventure seekers the opportunity to escape the noisy online world and be completely offline.

To claim a bottle, all you need to do is venture to one of the locations and quote ‘endurance’ to a team member on site.

Kenny Nicholson, head of modern spirits at Shackleton Whisky, said: ‘To find Shackleton’s Endurance after over a century is absolutely incredible and a huge moment in history. As one of the greatest explorers of all time, we are thrilled that his vessel has been found, and so well intact.

‘The Shackleton Whisky is inspired by Sir Ernest Shackleton’s adventurous spirit – he truly believed that it’s in our nature to explore, to reach out into the unknown. To commemorate his adventures and celebrate the discovery of Endurance, we’re challenging people to find a bottle of whisky in some of the most remote and off-grid retreats and raise a dram to the great Sir Ernest Shackleton.’

To find a full list of Shackleton’s off-grid retreats, head to https://offgrid.theshackletonwhisky.com/.

Widely available at retailers throughout the UK and online, a contribution from all sales is donated to the Antarctic Heritage Trust. For more information visit HERE.