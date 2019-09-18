Second Bowmore internet exclusive from Amazon

Due to the overwhelming success of the first release of Bowmore 19-year-old on Amazon, a small number of casks have been made available for a second release.

This unique bottling combines the rich flavour of the French Oak Barriques and the signature Bowmore style created in the worlds oldest maturation warehouse, the famous No.1 Vaults.

The limited edition has been aged for the full 19 years in first-fill ex-Chateau Lagrange French oak barriques and upon release was the first time this age and cask maturation were released to the public. This limited expression showcases the unique time savoured craftmanship that has made Bowmore one of the most sought-after and collectible single malts in the world.

The prized expression offers aromas of candied apple, honey and Bowmore’s signature light peat smoke, developing into rich toffee, wild honey and exotic spices on the palate. Balanced with a finish of summer fruits and warm peat smoke, this carefully crafted single-malt is best savoured neat or over ice.

Bowmore 19yo is available in limited quantities and is a rich reward for those that appreciate the value of time. It was first made available last year.

Nestled on the edge of the Atlantic Ocean, time passes slowly in the Bowmore’s maturation warehouse, the No.1 vaults, transforming single malt whisky into Bowmore’s perfectly balanced expressions. Steeped in a heritage of over 230 years, it is the oldest maturation warehouse in the world and the birthplace of some of the world’s most coveted single malts.

David Turner, Bowmore Distillery manager, said: ‘We are delighted to be able to bring back a small amount of this unique expression following its initial release last year. We knew we had something special when we bottled it so to have that re-affirmed is great to see.

‘The whisky has been patiently aged for 19 years in French oak barriques to impart a richness of flavour that perfectly marries with the gentle peat that has made Bowmore so famous..

Bowmore 19yo is available exclusively from Amazon.com