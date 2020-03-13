Search is on for 200 posts with Johnnie Walker

Johnnie Walker Princes Street will tell the story of leading Scotch whisky brand in a seven-floor, multi-million-pound visitor experience in the heart of the west end.

Now they are on the hunt for almost 200 staff, who will work in a variety of roles and help bring the Johnnie Walker story to life.

With roof top bars offering stunning views across the city, Johnnie Walker Princes Street will be a big addition to the capital’s thriving social and visitor scene.

If you are interested in playing your part in the story, Scottish Field is taking a deeper look at the hugely varied roles – from bartender to performance artist – and compiled everything you need to know.

Experience ambassadors

Essentially the tour guides of the brand home, experience ambassadors will be responsible for entertaining guests from across the globe and taking visitors on the Johnnie Walker Princes Street journey.

Ambassadors will take the lead in guiding guests through the experience while telling the story of the brand, hosting whisky tastings and other interactive activities. Johnnie Walker is looking for natural storytellers and confident individuals who have previous experience in the retail, hospitality or tourism industry.

As the world’s leading Scotch whisky brand with millions of worldwide customers, the destination is set to attract international visitors so if you have the ability to speak multiple languages, make sure to include this in your application to stand out.

Bartenders

Johnnie Walker Princes Street will host the whisky’s first ever UK flagship bar and the brand is looking for world-class bartenders to serve its famous highballs and serves at the building’s two rooftop bars.

Diageo is known for developing and nurturing some of best mixologists from across the world, so if you’re looking to rub shoulders and learn from the best in the business, this is the dream job for you. Here you’ll get to work with the full Johnnie Walker and Diageo portfolio as well as the opportunity to play a hand in creating the bar’s cocktail menu.

There are only 38 vacancies available, therefore top bartending experience and extensive spirit knowledge is essential. If you’re hoping to take the next step in your bartending career, then this role is for you.

Performance Artists

The story of John Walker and his journey will be told through an interactive experience with actors bringing the characters and story to life throughout the guided tour.

Johnnie Walker is looking for nine trained performance artists to take their visitors on the fully immersive experience and retell the brand’s story on a moving stage.

Due to the nature of these roles, there are some specific requirements for eligible candidates such as applicants must be 5ft 10in (180cm) or below and must be able to comfortably walk unaided at pace for up to two hours per shift.

Retail assistants

Of course, there will be a flagship store for customers to explore and purchase the vast blended whisky portfolio as well as other Diageo products and the brand home team is looking for retail assistants to help people choose the perfect gift – or the right dram.

The retail sales assistant will be in charge of providing top notch customer-service as well as playing a role in merchandising, inventory control and overall operations of the store.

Previous retail experience is a must for this job as the whisky brand is looking for candidates who can work well in a fast-paced environment. If you’re a whisky fan who wants to get a deeper understanding of the blends and help spread the love of Scotland’s national drink to worldwide customers, then this job is perfect for you.

Concierge

The concierge team will be the face of the multi-million-pound brand home, welcoming visitors to Johnnie Walker Princes Street. Responsibilities for this role include managing ticketing, admission and information services.

Previous experience in the retail and hospitality industry is preferred but not essential.

More importantly, Johnnie Walker is looking for confident candidates who are natural communicators – so, if you’re not a whisky expert but have excellent interpersonal skills, Johnnie Walker will provide you with the training to develop your knowledge and equip you with the information you need to educate and inspire every visitor.

To discover more about each of the roles available or to apply visit www.diageo.com/JWPrincesStreet