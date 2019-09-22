Scottish Ballet has a new partner for 50th year

Scottish Ballet has partnered with Highland Park, to release a single malt Scotch Whisky to celebrate 50 years of Scotland’s national dance company.

Available from October this year, the Orkney based distillery will make a donation from the sales of the 5,000 bottles to support Scottish Ballet – a registered charity – enabling them to continue to deliver outreach projects across the country from Kirkwall to Kilmarnock.

Featuring the legendary Highland Park flavours, aromatic peat smoke and heather honey sweetness, the whisky’s spicy flavour profile reflects Scottish Ballet’s exciting repertoires, while an intense character shows the passion of the company.

Jason Craig, global brand director, Highland Park, said: ‘Our brand is grounded in Orkney’s Viking heritage and we look to collaborate with modern day Viking Souls to help bring this to life.

‘For us, Scottish Ballet’s relentless commitment to their art mirrors the dedication we have for our craft and we believe that’s something that will really resonate with both our audiences.’

Christopher Hampson, CEO and artistic director of Scottish Ballet, said: ‘We embrace our 50th anniversary with an unprecedented programme of new work, affirming our commitment to be one of the most daring dance companies in the world.

‘The Viking Soul of Highland Park resonates with us and we are delighted this new partnership will support us to share our passion and ambition with as many people in Scotland as possible through our outreach projects.’

Based in Kirkwall, Orkney, Highland Park distillery has been supporting the community on their island home for a number of years through charity partnerships and collaborations.

Scottish Ballet’s work off stage in communities across the length and breadth of Scotland is as important to the company as its 50th anniversary season on stage.

Highland Park Scottish Ballet will be available to purchase from the Highland Park website from October 2019, with an RRP of £50. Visit www.highlandparkwhisky.com