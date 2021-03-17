Scots distillery agrees exclusive cask supply contract

Lindores Abbey Distillery has secured an exclusive cask supply contract with Bodegas Toro Albalá in Montilla Moriles.

Under the agreement, Lindores Abbey Distillery will have exclusive access to a wide range of ex-Bodega Butts for maturing and finishing their single malt.

The legendary Bodegas, perhaps most famous for its 1946 Don Convento which scored 100 points in Robert Parker’s Wine Advocate guide, is seen as a perfect partner by Lindores Abbey Distillery founder, Drew McKenzie Smith.

Drew said: ‘Toro Albalá and Lindores Abbey Distillery are the perfect match. Both are family-run companies that place an emphasis on producing the very finest product. We have been looking to form long-term agreements with the finest wine producers, and this is the first of these.

‘You cannot do better than 100 Parker points, and we are sure that these casks, which are exclusively from PX, will be the perfect partner for our award-winning new make spirit.’

A team from Lindores will be visiting the Bodega in Montilla in October (travel restrictions permitting) to personally select and collect the further of the casks, some of which have lain in the Bodega for more than 70 years.

Drew added: ‘We cannot wait to get some casks back over here and filled. Ex-Bodega Butts containing wines like the Don PX are so difficult to find nowadays, so we are thrilled.’

Export director for Toro Albalá, Antonio Sorgato, is equally enthusiastic, and added: ‘To reach an agreement with Lindores is great. It’s a perfect arrangement for us. Being associated with Lindores Abbey Distillery and the abbey where whisky production in Scotland was first recorded is something special.

‘We know the quality of our wines and really look forward to seeing how the casks will work in Scotland.’

The first single malt from Lindores Abbey Distillery, the spiritual home of Scotch whisky, will not be offered for public sale – the run of 1494 bottles will be exclusively available through membership of the 1494 Society. The historic bottling will be launched this month.

Only a fraction of membership places remain