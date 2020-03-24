Scotland and Mexico combined in a new whisky

Scotch whisky Dewar’s has announced the release of a new dram with a difference.

Ilegal Smooth takes Dewar’s 8 year-old double-aged blended Scotch whisky, and finishes it in Ilegal Mezcal casks.

The second in a new cask-finished series of whiskies, Dewar’s Ilegal Smooth aims to find new whisky appreciators through partnering with Ilegal, a artisanal mezcal in the US.

This follows on from the successful debut of Dewar’s Caribbean Smooth last September and the ethos of bringing together two cultures, this time with Scotland and Mexico.

Brian Cox, vice president, Dewar’s, North America, said: ‘Dewar’s is thrilled to launch this second in a series of double-aged cask finishes, which further pushes the boundaries of the whisky category in line with Dewar’s commitment to innovation.

‘We’ve been considering experimenting in the mezcal space for a while and are thrilled to partner with Ilegal for this exciting world first. It’s a fortuitous collaboration as there are many parallels between Tommy Dewar, one of the Dewar’s founders, and John Rexer, founder of Ilegal.

‘They both have grit, wit and passion for creating something new on an ambitious scale – the very best ultra-premium, smooth spirits. Dewar’s Ilegal Smooth pays homage to both of their successful legacies by dispelling myths about what’s possible between whisky and mezcal and ultimately breaking new ground in both categories. The end product says it all.’

Dewar’s Ilegal Smooth’s 8-year-old mezcal cask finish offers brown spirit drinkers a refreshing alternative.

Stephanie Macleod, master blender at Dewar’s, added: ‘We’ve blended our signature recipe of up to 40 single malts and grain whiskies that have laid in casks for at least 8 years, double aged the blend to ensure our distinctive extra smooth DEWAR’S profile, and then finished in ex-Ilegal Mezcal casks, sourced from Oaxaca, Mexico, all fulfilled in our ageing warehouses in Glasgow.

‘Dewar’s Ilegal Smooth’s unique flavor profile features subtle notes of caramel, sliced green pepper and a wisp of smoke.

Ilegal Mezcal founder John Rexer said: ‘Many of the barrels utilised in aging mezcal are used whisky barrels. It’s a nice shift to have our used Ilegal Mezcal barrels crossing borders to age whisky in Scotland. The finished product is delicious.’

Ilegal Mezcal is made in Oaxaca, Mexico by Oaxaqueños.

Dewar’s Ilegal Smooth 8-year-old mezcal cask finish will be available in a 750ml bottle in the US with an SRP of $21.99. Visit www.dewars.com for more details.