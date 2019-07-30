Scotch whisky unites with Cornish Pirates

Cornish might and Scottish malt are set to become a winning combination.

Spirits firm Ian Macleod Distillers are teaming up with English rugby union team Cornish Pirates, in a three-year sponsorship deal.

Following the deal, the independently owned distiller’s flagship brands Edinburgh Gin and Glengoyne Highland Single Malt, will become the official gin and whisky of the 74-year-old rugby club, and will also sponsor the decorated Truro club’s Number 12 shirt.

The Pirates’ latest signing will also see a bottle Glengoyne 12 Year Old awarded to whoever scores the try of the match at all homes games.

This new sponsorship announcement comes after Glengoyne Highland Single Malt’s second year as ‘Official Spirit’ at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open.

Neil Boyd, UK managing director for Ian Macleod Distillers, said: ‘We’re excited to be partnering with the Cornish Pirates for this new sponsorship.

‘We’re looking forward to bringing our multi award winning Edinburgh Gin range and our uncompromising Glengoyne Highland Single Malt to rugby fans in Cornwall.

‘We’re in no doubt they’ll become big fans of our distinctive spirits once they give them a try.’

Cornish Pirates Robin James, chief operating Officer, said: ‘Having Ian Macleod Distillers onboard as a Club sponsor and also our No12 shirt is great news all round.

‘We look forward to introducing all of our fans to their fine single malt whiskies and excellent range of gins. Traditional, bold and sophisticated, they perfectly complement the qualities of the Cornish Pirates.’