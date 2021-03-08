Scotch whisky sells out after boost on Sunday Brunch

An Aberdeenshire whisky firm has been featured on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch.

Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky in Huntly had one of their new Octave whiskies showcased on the latest episode of the popular lifestyle show which saw celebrity guest Alexandra Burke trying the whisky alongside the hosts Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer.

Tied in with International Women’s Day today, the Spirits Expert Karina Elias was shown live from the Red Bar in Grosvenor House, Mayfair and talked about three spirits where there was a woman at the helm of each one.

Hailing the company’s Dalmunach Octave 2016, 4 year old as ‘the most delicious whisky I’ve tasted this year’ Elias went on to mention Moji Shand, who has been CEO of the Aberdeenshire company since 2012. Half of Duncan Taylor’s Scotch Whisky employees are women including the sales director, production manager and finance manager.

The company were the pioneers of using Octaves for the maturation process and the whisky chosen by the show was a Dalmunach Octave 2016, four year old which had spent seven months of its second maturation in a second fill Oloroso sherry octave cask. Yielding only 94 bottles and with a price of £55 per bottle, viewers were pointed at Tyndrum Whisky Shop in Perthshire for purchase, which then sold out of all the bottles within eight minutes of appearing on the show.

Moji Shand was delighted when the TV show confirmed that the Octave Dalmunach was going to appear: ‘It was a double whammy for us. One, it was a chance to speak about the fantastic women that work in our company and two, whilst it’s easy for us to bang on about how good our whiskies are, it’s always great to get them recognised on such a big platform as this.’

Selling out in record time, manager of Tyndrum Whisky Shop Craig Dearden was also pleased to get a plug on the show: ‘We knew this whisky would be popular but we simply couldn’t cope with the demand on Sunday after it appeared. We could have sold it 10 times over and it probably still wouldn’t have been enough.’

Both Alexandra Burke and Tim Lovejoy enjoyed the dram but Simon Rimmer hailed it his favourite spirit of the week as part of their Drinkipoos section. After the show, he even tweeted it to his 270k followers.

Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky has a vast portfolio of Octave whiskies that sell globally and are already planning to release another Dalmunach Octave in the next few weeks. For details click HERE.