Scotch whisky firm wins grain bottler title

A Huntly-based whisky firm has clinched the coveted Grain Independent Bottler of the Year award at Whisky Magazine’s Independent Bottlers Challenge.

Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky scooped the top prize at the annual awards which were held in the Balmoral Hotel in Edinburgh on Friday.

The Independent Bottlers Challenge, which has been running for 14 years, aims to reward the world’s finest whiskies and is known as the ‘Oscars’ of the whisky industry.

The whisky firm also came home with Silver Awards for their Octave Range Bunnahabhain 2014, Invergordon 2007 and a Port Dundas 1973 from their Premium Octave collection, one of a series of 8 whiskies that were only launched in October.

Chairman Euan Shand said: ‘We are incredibly proud to see the quality of our grain whiskies recognised in such a big arena and against such fierce competition.

‘This is thanks to the calibre of whiskies that we’ve accumulated over the years, many from distilleries that no longer operate. It’s great to see that our whiskies really stood out to the judging panel.’

Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky were one of the first independent whisky companies to launch and develop the market for single grain whisky, having released single grains for over 20 years.

Grain whisky is distilled in column stills rather than pot stills, which can give it a lighter and sweeter character.

Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky Limited matures whiskies in the best ex sherry and ex bourbon casks. Since the company’s inception in 1938 they have accumulated one of the largest privately-owned cask collections, with many casks up to 60 years old maturing in the company’s warehouses. Distributing globally to over 50 countries, the company has offices in Huntly, Aberdeenshire and Los Angeles.

The award-winning whiskies are available to purchase from specialist retailer outlets including The Spirits Embassy – www.thespiritsembassy.com

For more details visit www.duncantaylor.com