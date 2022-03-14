Scotch Malt Whisky Society’s 150th bottling is Irish!

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society its presenting its landmark 150th distillery bottling this month – and it’s not a Scotch!

Cask 150.1 is from a distillery in the south-west of Ireland, bottled with impeccable timing as we approach St Patrick’s Day on Thursday 17 March. Whiskey from the distillery has never been bottled as a single cask, an SMWS first and a real treat for its members.

Distillery 150 has been bottled as 150.1*, ‘Let’s Go West!’ falling under the Society flavour profile ‘Spicy & Sweet’, available to members via ballot entry at £75.

In celebration, SMWS are hosting a special livestream event to celebrate St Patrick’s Day and their landmark 150th distillery release. An evening of Irish music, whiskey chat, a pub quiz, competitions and much more, with hosts from US and Australia discussing the Irish-Scots connection. The event will be streamed live on Thursday, 17th March at 8pm GMT. Find the live stream on the SMWSUK social and YouTube channels.

Since restrictions lifted and venues re-opened SMWS haven’t missed a beat, with Edinburgh’s Kaleidoscope Bar winning Whisky Magazine’s Whisky Bar of the year 2021.

Kai Ivalo, spirits director said: ‘For our landmark 150th bottling, we wanted to showcase the journey of our never-ending quest for quality and flavour. Choosing an Irish distillery to mark this milestone occasion truly shows the adventurous spirit of the Society – celebrating our vibrant spirit no matter its source.

‘“Our milestone 150th distillery bottling demonstrates how far the Society has travelled. Having bottled from distilleries way beyond our own shores, we continue to explore a world beyond single cask, single malt Scotch that is at our core. We are celebrating both our beginnings and our future.’

This bottling is an example of what to expect as an SMWS member. Belonging to the world’s most entertaining whisky club gives you access to exclusive experiences, a monthly members magazine Unfiltered, colourful tastings and events at the Society’s Members’ Rooms, partner bars as well as online – and the finest selection of single cask whisky, bottled exclusively for members.

