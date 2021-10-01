Scallywag reveals second winter limited edition

Blender and bottler Douglas Laing & Co has unveiled the second Scallywag Cask Strength Winter Limited Edition bottling, following the inaugural release in 2020.

Joining the classic award-winning Scallywag Speyside Malt Scotch Whisky and continually-available 10 Years Old offering, the seasonal release is strictly limited to just 4,200 bottles globally.

Matured exclusively in a combination of Oloroso and Pedro Ximinéz Sherry butts and offered at a natural cask strength of 53.1% alcohol, without colouring or chill-filtration.

Each bottle in the latest innovation from the award-winning Speyside Malt brand is presented with a mini, Santa-like, woollen hat; a ‘fun addition’ that the firm says renders it ‘the ultimate gift for the season of giving’.

Scallywag brand manager Rebecca Fennell said: ‘We’re delighted to unveil Scallywag’s second Winter Edition bottling, rounding off a year of positive growth for our Speyside Malt brand.

‘The Cask Strength Winter Edition combines a playful pack with truly serious Whisky – matured exclusively in Spanish Sherry casks, this big, feisty, fruity and festive dram is the ultimate warmer for those crisp, magical Winter nights.’

Scallywag Winter Edition is available in specialist spirits retailers and online, retailing at £49.99 / €55.

